Saturday's Lotto jackpot estimated at £4m after no winners

By Press Association
January 25 2024, 12:07am

The winning Lotto numbers were 06, 22, 27, 46, 49, 57 while the bonus number was 17.

Saturday's lottery jackpot will be an estimated £4 million, after no players scooped the top prize in Wednesday's draw.

The winning Lotto numbers were 06, 22, 27, 46, 49, and 57 while the bonus number was 17.

No-one matched all six main numbers, meaning the jackpot was missed.

Set of balls 11 and draw machine Guinevere were used.

Likewise, no-one matched all five numbers for Lotto HotPicks to take home the £350,000 top prize, which uses the same numbers as the Lotto draw.

Only one ticket holder won £13,000 by matching four of the five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 14, 15, 18, 30, and 32 and the Thunderball was 14.

No ticket holders won £500,000 by matching all five numbers plus the Thunderball.

Only one player matched all five regular numbers, earning them £5,000.