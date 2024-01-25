What the papers say – January 25

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 25

By Press Association
Two British institutions feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers as the Army and Royal Mail come under the spotlight.

The Times focuses on General Sir Patrick Sanders, chief of the general staff, saying military bosses are looking at including civilians in a “citizen army” in case Britain is dragged into conflict.

Both the Metro and the Independent focus on civilians being needed for any potential war with Russia.

But The Daily Telegraph says the plan to use civilians has been ruled out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his spokesman saying “there’s no plan for conscription”.

The future of the Royal Mail features elsewhere, the Daily Mail describing a proposal to deliver letters three days a week as a “first class fiasco”.

The Daily Express also concentrates on the proposals, saying Mr Sunak is “absolutely committed” to maintaining deliveries on six days each week.

A third British institution appears on the front of the i, which says the Post Office prosecuted staff in the IT scandal despite knowing a second system had faults.

The Prime Minister features again on the front of The Guardian, saying a plan to give British citizens faster access to social housing has been met with criticism.

The Daily Mirror returns to the death of Morgan Ribeiro, 20, after weight loss surgery in Turkey as it tracks down the surgeon.

Strictly winner Ellie Leach dominates the front of The Sun, which says she has been on secret dates with fellow contestant Bobby Brazier.

The Financial Times continues to focus on nuclear power projects, saying the French government is pressing the UK to help operator EDF as costs spiral.

And the Daily Star gives thanks to the Pope for declaring wine is a gift from God.