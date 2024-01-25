What the papers say – January 25

Two British institutions feature heavily on the front pages of Thursday’s newspapers as the Army and Royal Mail come under the spotlight.

The Times focuses on General Sir Patrick Sanders, chief of the general staff, saying military bosses are looking at including civilians in a “citizen army” in case Britain is dragged into conflict.

Both the Metro and the Independent focus on civilians being needed for any potential war with Russia.

General hints at conscription for any potential war with Russia.

But The Daily Telegraph says the plan to use civilians has been ruled out by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with his spokesman saying “there’s no plan for conscription”.

The front page says 'PM forced to rule out Army draft as Russian threat rises'

The future of the Royal Mail features elsewhere, the Daily Mail describing a proposal to deliver letters three days a week as a “first class fiasco”.

The Daily Express also concentrates on the proposals, saying Mr Sunak is “absolutely committed” to maintaining deliveries on six days each week.

Thursday's Daily EXPRESS: "You WILL Deliver! PM Vows No Royal Mail Cutbacks"

A third British institution appears on the front of the i, which says the Post Office prosecuted staff in the IT scandal despite knowing a second system had faults.

Thursday's front page: Post Office knew second IT system had 'faults' but prosecuted staff anyway

The Prime Minister features again on the front of The Guardian, saying a plan to give British citizens faster access to social housing has been met with criticism.

The Daily Mirror returns to the death of Morgan Ribeiro, 20, after weight loss surgery in Turkey as it tracks down the surgeon.

Thursday's front page: Face to face with gastric op death surgeon

Strictly winner Ellie Leach dominates the front of The Sun, which says she has been on secret dates with fellow contestant Bobby Brazier.

On tomorrow's front page: Strictly's Ellie Leach & Bobby Brazier enjoy secret dates together as they hold hands on tour bus 'and have cheeky snog'

The Financial Times continues to focus on nuclear power projects, saying the French government is pressing the UK to help operator EDF as costs spiral.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 25 January

And the Daily Star gives thanks to the Pope for declaring wine is a gift from God.