Russian diplomat accuses US, South Korea of preparing for war with North Korea

By Press Association
Russia foreign minister Sergey Lavrov speaks at a media briefing on Wednesday at United Nations Headquarters (Peter K Afriyie, AP)
Russia’s top diplomat has accused the United States, South Korea and Japan on Wednesday of preparing for war with North Korea.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov told a UN news conference that this new military bloc brought together by the United States is building up military activity and conducting large-scale exercises.

All of a sudden South Korea’s rhetoric “became even more hostile towards Pyongyang,” he said. “In Japan as well, we hear aggressive rhetoric” and it is seriously talking about setting up Nato infrastructure with US assistance.

Mr Lavrov said the objective of the military bloc is clearly stated: “They’re preparing for war with the DPRK,” the initials of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

Koreas Tensions
The aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson, left, sails with the South Korean Navy and Japan’s Maritime Self-Defense Force Aegis off the southern coast of Korean peninsula during a recent joint drill (South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff via AP)

The Russian minister said the US, South Korea and Japan have also been talking about developing their cooperation. “It’s quite wishy-washy the way they phrased it, but they said something like nuclear-related cooperation,” he said.

Last week, the three countries conducted combined naval exercises involving an American aircraft carrier in their latest show of strength against nuclear-armed North Korea.

North Korea’s Mr Kim has been on a provocative run of weapons testing and threats that raised regional tensions to their highest point in years. Senior diplomats from the three allies were to meet in Seoul to discuss the worsening standoff with Pyongyang.

On the other hand, Mr Lavrov said Russia’s relationship with the DPRK is “proceeding nicely, it’s developing quite actively.”

“We see that the DPRK is trying to be independent, not to dance anybody’s tune,” he said.

North Korea Russian Tourists
Russian President Vladimir Putin, right, and North Korea’s leader Kim Jong Un met in September last year (Vladimir Smirnov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

Kim Jong Un is one of the few world leaders openly supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine.

Mr Kim has been actively boosting the visibility of his ties with Russia in an attempt to break out of diplomatic isolation and strengthen his footing, as he navigates a deepening nuclear standoff with Washington, Seoul and Tokyo.

Mr Putin confirmed his willingness to visit the North Korean capital, Pyongyang, at a convenient time during his meeting with Mr Kim in Russia’s far east in September. Mr Lavrov said the timing will be decided by the Kremlin.

Mr Lavrov compared Mr Kim’s recent announcement that North Korea would not reunify with South Korea to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement saying there will be no Palestinian state after the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“It’s terrible when, instead of unity, we have trends which divide us,” the Russian minister said. “And yet, this is a systematic process across many regions, and the main contributor to that trend are those who believe to be the masters of the universe.”