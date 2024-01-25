Rio Tinto workers among six dead after charter plane crash in north-west Canada

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rio Tinto workers among six dead after charter plane crash in north-west Canada

By Press Association
Six people died when a small plane carrying employees of the Rio Tinto mining company crashed in Canada’s Northwest Territories on Tuesday, authorities have confirmed (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP)
Six people died when a small plane carrying employees of the Rio Tinto mining company crashed in Canada’s Northwest Territories on Tuesday, authorities have confirmed.

The Northwest Territories coroner’s office said four passengers and two crew members from Northwestern Air Lease were killed, while a lone survivor was taken to hospital and later airlifted to Yellowknife.

The plane took off from the airport in Fort Smith, and then crashed near the banks of the Slave River.

Members of the community in Fort Smith hold a vigil for the six people killed in the plane crash (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP)

Rio Tinto said a number of its staff were on board the plane, which was heading to its Diavik Diamond Mine, about 185 miles (300km) north-east of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories.

Rio Tinto chief executive Jakob Stausholm said in an earlier statement: “I would like to extend our deepest sympathy to the families, friends and loved ones of those who have been affected by this tragedy.

“As a company we are absolutely devastated by this news and offering our full support to our people and the community who are grieving today.

“We are working closely with authorities and will help in any way we can with their efforts to find out exactly what has happened.”

Fort Smith town council said those who died were treasured members of the community (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press/AP)

Fort Smith town council said in a statement that those who died were treasured members of the community and their loss touches everyone.

The town is about 1,300 miles (2,100km) north-east of Vancouver, British Columbia, near the border between Alberta and the Northwest Territories.

Canada’s transportation safety board is sending investigators to the scene.

The Canadian military responded when the plane lost contact shortly after taking off near Fort Smith.