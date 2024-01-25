Charity fundraiser in training for rail running challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity fundraiser in training for rail running challenge

By Press Association
Alex Rigby is planning to run to 37 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line to raise money for domestic abuse charity Centre 56 (Centre 56/PA)
Alex Rigby is planning to run to 37 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line to raise money for domestic abuse charity Centre 56 (Centre 56/PA)

A fundraiser is in training for a challenge which will see him run to every station on a rail line in a day.

Alex Rigby, 32, is hoping to run around 56 miles to 37 stations on Merseyrail’s Northern Line on Saturday, February 10.

The runner, who works as a fundraiser for domestic abuse charity Centre 56, will set off from Hunts Cross in south Liverpool at 6am and hopes to have completed his run within about 11 hours.

He has spent the last few months planning the quickest and safest route, which will see him run north to Southport before heading across to Ormskirk and Kirkby and finishing the route at Kirkdale station in Liverpool, near to the charity’s base.

He said: “I wanted to do a challenge that was really unique and they can take a while to come up with.

“I was getting the train one day and wondering how long it would take to run to all the stations so it started from there.”

This is not the first challenge for the Liverpool Running Club member, who took on an ultra-marathon through every postcode in the city last year.

He said: “This challenge is only a mile or so longer than last year but there are a lot more hills so I think it will be tougher.

“When you get to Ormskirk there are a lot of inclines so I think around the 40-mile mark will be really hard.”

He will be joined along the route by representatives from businesses, who will complete the run in a relay, as well as friends and colleagues who will be bringing supplies.

“A big part of the challenge is food because you’re burning off about 6,000 calories, so people will be stopping off at stations with drinks and food and I’ll be filling up on things like pastries, chocolate and salt and vinegar crisps,” he said.

He added: “There’s been a lot of support from all around the city, which is great.”

Around £7,000 has already been raised towards a target of £20,000.

Mr Rigby, from Bootle, Merseyside, said: “If we can raise anything around that it will be unbelievable.

“The charity has a nursery for children who have suffered domestic abuse and also runs a food pantry and after-school club for the local area.

“It’s an amazing place, providing support for people who need it the most.

“The charity has been going for 50 years but this run is also important to raise awareness of it, so people know we are here to help.”

To donate, go to

centre56.enthuse.com/profile

.