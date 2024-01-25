Nepal asks Russia to send back Nepalis recruited to fight in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nepal asks Russia to send back Nepalis recruited to fight in Ukraine

By Press Association
Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud says Nepal has asked Russia to send back hundreds of Nepali nationals who have been recruited to fight against Ukraine and repatriate the bodies of those who were killed in the conflict (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)
Nepal's Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud says Nepal has asked Russia to send back hundreds of Nepali nationals who have been recruited to fight against Ukraine and repatriate the bodies of those who were killed in the conflict (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Nepal has asked Russia to send back hundreds of Nepali nationals who were recruited to fight against Ukraine and repatriate the bodies of those who died in the conflict, Nepal’s top diplomat said on Thursday.

The Russian army is estimated to have recruited more than 200 Nepali nationals to fight in Ukraine and at least 14 of them have died there, Nepal’s Foreign Minister Narayan Prakash Saud said in an interview with The Associated Press.

“We have asked Russia to immediately stop the recruitment of Nepali nationals in their army, immediately return those who are already serving in the army, repatriate the bodies of those killed, and treat and return those who were wounded in the fighting,” Mr Saud said.

Speaking to AP, Prakash Saud said Nepal is also seeking monetary compensation from Russia for the families of those Nepali nationals who were killed (AP Photo/Niranjan Shrestha)

Nepal is also seeking monetary compensation from Russia for the families of those Nepali nationals who were killed in the fighting, Mr Saud said.

Among the 14 confirmed killed Nepali nationals, Russia has said it is in possession of 12 bodies. Most Nepali people want the bodies of their deceased relatives to be cremated following religious rituals.

“We have information that five of our citizens who fought on behalf of the Russians are being held captive by the Ukraine side. We are asking the Russian side to take initiatives to get them freed,” Mr Saud said.

Russian officials have not commented on the recruitment of foreign nationals for military service in Ukraine, but media reports have said that along with Nepal, the Russian military has recruited some people from Cuba.

Russian law allows foreign nationals to enlist in its army after they sign a contract with the Defence Ministry.

In September, Cuban authorities arrested 17 people in connection with what they said was a network to recruit Cuban nationals to fight for Russia in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree that speeds up the path to Russian citizenship for foreigners who enlist in the country’s military, as Moscow tries to replenish its troops in Ukraine by various methods, including the recruitment of migrants.

Ukraine is also believed to have hired some Nepalis to fight as soldiers, but Mr Saud said he did not have more information on this.

Royal Gurkha Rifles Queen’s Platinum Jubilee medals parade
Nepali nationals were recruited by the British army to fight as famed Gurkha soldiers (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Nepal’s government has banned its citizens from travelling to Russia or Ukraine for employment, saying many have been recruited by the Russian army to fight in the conflict in Ukraine.

Tens of thousands of Nepalis go abroad in search of work each year and are required to get a permit from the government before leaving the country for employment.

Those who made it to Russia are believed to have travelled through a third country pretending to be tourists before flying to Russia.

Mr Saud met with Russian officials on the sidelines of the Non-Aligned Movement conference in Uganda earlier this month and discussed the issues with them.

“We have clearly conveyed to them that our citizens are not allowed to be recruited in the army and to immediately send them back,” Mr Saud said.

For centuries, Nepali nationals were recruited by the British army to fight as famed Gurkha soldiers and later by India when it gained independence from Britain.

That arrangement was made in 1816 after signing a treaty between Nepal and Britain.