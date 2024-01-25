Mother of girl who died of air pollution taking legal action against Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of girl who died of air pollution taking legal action against Government

By Press Association
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died aged nine (Family handout/PA)
Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah died aged nine (Family handout/PA)

The mother of a nine-year-old girl who died from asthma induced by pollution is bringing a High Court claim against the Government to help establish a legal “right to clean air”, a judge has been told.

Ella Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, from south-east London, suffered a fatal asthma attack in 2013 after being exposed to excessive air pollution.

In landmark coroner’s case in 2020, she became first person to have air pollution listed as a cause of death at an inquest in the UK.

It marked the culmination of a long battle by Ella’s mother, Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah, to have the role of air pollution in her daughter’s death recognised.

Her late daughter’s estate, over which Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah acts as administrator, is now suing three Government departments for compensation over Ella’s “illness and premature death”.

Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah’s lawyers said the personal injury case – “the first claim of its kind”- is “not about money”, but focused on “seeking vindication for the death of Ella”.

Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah
Rosamund Adoo-Kissi-Debrah is suing threeing Government departments (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the Department for Transport, and the Department of Health and Social Care are disputing the claim.

The Government denies its actions “amount to a breach of human rights” and denies that any such alleged breach, if proven, would be “causative of Ella’s injuries and death”.

Ravi Mehta, representing Ella’s mother, said in written arguments prepared for a preliminary hearing in London on Thursday that the case was “no ordinary personal injury claim”.

He added: “The wider significance of the claim is obvious.

“If successful, it will be the first claim to establish what Rosamund has described as the ‘right to clean air’ under the Human Rights Act.

“There was huge public interest in the inquest into Ella’s death and Rosamund’s campaigning in respect of air quality has been recognised at the highest level, including by her recent appointment Commander of the Order of the British Empire for services to public health.”

The barrister said the case was “legally complex because it is the first claim of its kind”.

“It is factually complex because it concerns the acts and omissions of three Government departments over a period of many years,” he added.

Ella Kissi-Debrah inquest
Ella died in February 2013 (Handout/PA)

“The extent of the expert evidence and disclosure is likely to resemble that which would be seen in the context of a piece of group litigation.”

Ella lived 25 metres from the South Circular Road in Lewisham, south-east London – one of the capital’s busiest roads.

She died after having endured numerous seizures and made almost 30 hospital visits over the previous three years.

Mr Mehta said: “None of the medical professionals that treated Ella had explained that air pollution could make Ella’s asthma worse or that steps could be taken to mitigate the impact or reduce Ella’s exposure to the air pollution.

“There were also no large-scale public awareness campaigns about the effects of air pollution prior to Ella’s death.”

Colin Thomann, representing the Government, said in written arguments that the claim was disputed in its “entirety”.

He said the claim “significantly overestimated” any potential damages that might be awarded.

Mr Thomann said Ms Adoo-Kissi-Debrah’s lawyers had estimated the claim to be worth £293,156, but that the Government considered the maximum the claim could be worth is £30,000 if successful.

Judge David Cook made orders over the future of the early-stage legal action and said a further hearing should be held on July 15.