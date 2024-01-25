Former nurse who sexually assaulted pensioner has been jailed, CPS says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former nurse who sexually assaulted pensioner has been jailed, CPS says

By Press Association
Steven Hicks has been found guilty at Reading Crown Court of sexually assaulting an 85-year-old woman he cared for in her own home (Screengrab/PA)
A former nurse who “used his position” to sexually assault an 85-year-old woman in her home has been jailed for four and a half years, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has said.

Steven Hicks, 60, was a nurse when he attended the pensioner’s home, where she lived alone, wearing thick-rimmed glasses and medical clothing, including a surgical mask, plastic apron and gloves on January 5 2022.

He was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Thursday after the jury found him guilty of one count of sexual assault on January 19 this year.

During the trial the court heard how the 60-year-old, from Woodley, Reading, told the victim he was from the Royal Berkshire orthopaedic unit and, while claiming to check her mobility, pressed his face against her.

They were in her bedroom at the time, the CPS said.

The pensioner, who is now 87 years old and cannot be named for legal reasons, received home visits from hospital staff having suffered fractures from a fall on December 21 2021.

However, she reportedly cancelled all evening hospital home checks the day before Hicks arrived, unscheduled, and sexually assaulted her.

When the nurse pressed his face against her, the court heard she asked him: “What on earth are you doing?”

She then pushed him away and asked for his identity card, which he did not provide, before he left.

The woman called relatives to inform them and they reported the incident to police.

Officers reportedly arrived within 15 to 20 minutes of the incident.

In body-worn camera footage of the woman talking to police in her home, she told officers the assailant apologised after she pushed him away and told her he “got carried away”.

During her video-recorded evidence, the woman said there had been no discussion about “anything intimate” happening.

Steven Hicks
Steven Hicks was found guilty of sexual assault (Thames Valley Police/PA)

In September, eight months after the incident, forensics confirmed Hicks’s DNA matched samples found on the woman and on the waistband of the leggings she was wearing the day of the assault, Thames Valley Police said, adding he was arrested shortly after.

Specialist investigator on the case Philippa Sharman said phone data placed him in the vicinity of the pensioner’s home at the time of the offence.

Moreover, the CPS said the woman’s account of the assault was detailed and footage from her video doorbell confirmed someone was at her house that evening.

It said Hicks also accessed the woman’s medical records multiple times while she was receiving home visits, often when he was on annual leave and without reason to check them, and including on the day he assaulted her.

CPS lawyer Shilpa Shah said: “This was a shocking crime carried out by someone in a trusted profession.

“Steven Hicks knew the victim was vulnerable and that no other carers were due to visit her that evening, and he used his position to gain access to her home to assault her, in her own bedroom.

“Hicks denied the charges against him, but we were able to present evidence to the court clearly linking him to the assault.

“His DNA matched that found on the victim and her clothing, and his phone data placed him near her home at the time of the offence. He will now spend time in prison for his crime.”

Speaking from Reading Police Station, Ms Sharman told the PA news agency that officers were “keeping an open mind” as to whether there are more victims of Hicks.

She said: “If any more information comes to light, then that will be for us to look into.

“This is a serving member of the NHS, they’re a very trusted profession, they have a certain amount of power when they get into people’s homes, into care homes, and people deserve to be safe in their home.”