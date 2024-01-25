Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remaining landslide victims found in China, bringing death toll to 44

By Press Association
Rescuers have struggled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures (Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP)
Rescuers have struggled with snow, ice and freezing temperatures (Hu Chao/Xinhua via AP)

The bodies of the remaining victims of a landslide in southwestern China were recovered on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 44 after four days of searching through the rubble of dirt and crumbled homes, state media said.

The final body was found in the evening, according to state broadcaster CCTV, which posted photos of excavators and teams of searchers in orange uniforms and helmets, which made up part of a contingent of more than 1,000 rescuers.

China Landslide
Rescuers carry out operations in Liangshui Village after a landslide in the remote, mountainous part of southwestern China killed 39 people (Jiang Wenyao/Xinhua via AP)

The landslide slammed into houses at the foot of a slope early on Monday morning in Liangshui, a village in a remote and mountainous part of Yunnan province.

It left a barren swathe on the slope after hitting the village, which sits between snow-covered, terraced fields.

Two survivors were found on Monday.

A preliminary investigation found that the landslide had been triggered by the collapse of a steep clifftop area, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

It did not elaborate on the cause of the initial collapse.

Rescuers struggled with snow, icy roads and freezing temperatures.

The area is about 1,400 miles (2,250km) south-west of Beijing, the Chinese capital, with altitudes ranging up to 2,400m(7,900ft).

China Landslide
More than 900 villagers were relocated in the wake of the landslide after the mountainside spilled over several homes (Jiang Wenyao/Xinhua via AP)

A strong earthquake also struck western China this week, killing three people in the Xinjiang region in the north-west.

The death toll from Tuesday’s magnitude 7.1 quake was low because it was a relatively deep one, far below the surface, in a sparsely populated area, experts said.

Local officials also credited efforts to improve housing in the area.

In another tragedy, a fire in a commercial building in south-eastern China’s Jiangxi province killed at least 39 people on Wednesday.