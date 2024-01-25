Threats against Donaldson have been reported to police – DUP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Threats against Donaldson have been reported to police – DUP

By Press Association
The DUP said threats against party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have been reported to the PSNI (Liam McBurney/PA)
Threats made against DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson have been reported to the police in Northern Ireland, his party has confirmed.

A party spokesperson said they trusted those responsible “will be held accountable for their actions”.

Sir Jeffrey told the Commons earlier this week how he had been subjected to threats as he continues his negotiations with the UK Government over a deal on post-Brexit trading arrangements which could restore the powersharing institutions at Stormont.

The unionist party has maintained an almost two-year boycott of the Stormont institutions in protest at internal economic barriers between Great Britain and Northern Ireland, following the UK’s departure from the EU.

Amid speculation an agreement is near to being reached, the UK Government tabled new legislation on Wednesday aimed at providing a window for this to be achieved.

During an impassioned Westminster speech on the new legislation, the DUP leader referenced his time serving in the Ulster Defence Regiment (UDR) and attacked unionist critics of his attempts to reach a deal to restore Stormont.

He told the Commons: “And yet today, because of the stirring up that is going on, I was threatened – threatened – by those who never put on a uniform, by those who haven’t served our country.”

He added: “They are threatening people like me, who’s working day and night to try and find solutions and to move Northern Ireland forward on a basis that the vast majority of people can support.

“Well I would just say this to those who stir up, and those who threaten: the provisional IRA attacked me in the past and it didn’t deflect me from the task that I have, and my colleagues have, to do our job and to get the best that we can for Northern Ireland.”

Stormont
The Stormont powersharing institutions have been collapsed for almost two years (Liam McBurney/PA)

A DUP spokesperson said on Thursday: “The details have been reported to the PSNI (Police Service of Northern Ireland) and we trust those responsible will be held accountable for their actions.

“There is no place for the threat of violence in democratic politics.”

A PSNI spokesperson said: “We do not discuss the security of individuals and no inference should be drawn from this.”

In his speech Sir Jeffrey urged unionists to wait until a final deal is reached with the Government before they reach a verdict.