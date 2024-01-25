Woman to be freed from prison after pregnancy discovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Woman to be freed from prison after pregnancy discovery

By Press Association
The judges said that prison was ‘unusually onerous’ in Bassaragh’s case (Anthony Devlin/PA)
The judges said that prison was ‘unusually onerous’ in Bassaragh’s case (Anthony Devlin/PA)

A woman jailed for concealing a handgun who later discovered she was pregnant will be released from prison after the Court of Appeal reduced her sentence.

Maya Tiger Leelee Bassaragh was jailed at Woolwich Crown Court on June 15 last year after admitting to stashing a self-loading pistol and three bullets belonging to her then-boyfriend for around a fortnight in February 2023.

At a hearing in London last week, the Court of Appeal heard that Bassaragh had since been found to be pregnant and is due to give birth in February this year.

Lawyers for the 22-year-old argued that this made the sentence disproportionate and posed risks to the health of the baby and the mother.

Three appeal judges agreed and quashed her sentence, instead giving her a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.

In a judgment on Thursday, Mr Justice Andrew Baker, who heard the case with Lord Justice Holroyde and Mr Justice Garnham, said: “We are satisfied that when the appellant’s (Bassaragh’s) pregnancy and its specific attendant consequences and risks, for the appellant and her unborn baby, are added to the other personal mitigation available to the appellant, there are exceptional circumstances relating to the appellant and her particular offence that, taken together, render it unjust to impose a custodial term of at least five years.

“The experience of custody was going to be, and has proved, traumatic and dangerous for this appellant beyond any kind of norm.

“By the date of the appeal hearing, she had in fact served the equivalent of a 14-month sentence, but the weight of punishment that has constituted for her will have been qualitatively equivalent to a much stiffer sentence.”

He added: “In all those circumstances, and on balance, we concluded that it was in the interests of justice to take the very exceptional course, for an offence of possessing the weapon involved in this case, of suspending the appellant’s sentence.”

The three judges deemed that Bassaragh became pregnant between her entering a guilty plea in March last year and her being sentenced almost three months later.

They said that Bassaragh only became aware that she was pregnant during routine testing at the start of her prison sentence, which would have “undoubtedly” influenced the sentencing judge’s decision “if it had then been known”.

Since discovering she was pregnant, Bassaragh was being held in a mother and baby unit at her prison, which she could have stayed on until her child was 18 months old.

Pippa Woodrow, representing Bassaragh, told the court that while pregnancy did not automatically mean a prisoner should be released, it made the five-year sentence “arbitrary and disproportionate”.

The court heard that Bassaragh – who had no previous convictions – had “impeccable prospects of rehabilitation” and “has experienced real joy at being pregnant”, with the interests of the unborn baby a “weighty factor” in the judges’ decision.

While the judges said that gun crime had “devastating seriousness”, they accepted that pregnancy made prison an “unusually onerous punishment”.