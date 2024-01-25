Long waits for scan results ‘having impact on patient care’, college warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Long waits for scan results ‘having impact on patient care’, college warns

By Press Association
The Royal College of Radiologists warned that too many patients are waiting too long for diagnosis.
Waits of four weeks or longer for scan results are having a “knock-on effect” on patients, delaying their care and putting them at risk of deteriorating health and death, experts have warned.

The Royal College of Radiologists is calling for more staff to be trained to address “chronic” shortages.

Analysis on NHS England data by the college found 225,000 patients waited four weeks or more for results between July and September 2023.

In August, the NHS outlined a new target for imaging reporting, stating no turnaround “should take longer than four weeks”.

It said the benchmark “is considered a stepping stone” to a more ambitious target, such as two weeks, in the future.

Dr Katharine Halliday, president of the Royal College of Radiologists, said: “These shortfalls mean too many patients are having to wait too long for their diagnosis.

“This has a knock-on effect on all stages of the patient pathway – because of a slow diagnosis, patients may be delayed from either starting treatment or receiving the next stage of appropriate care.

“There is evidence to show that a patient’s health deteriorates while they are waiting on the pathway, and we know that for every four weeks a patient is delayed from starting cancer treatment, their risk of death increases by approximately 10%.

“Similarly, long waiting periods to receive test results can cause huge anxiety and stress for patients and their families.”

The college also found that in the first nine months of 2023, some 532,000 patients waited over the recommended timeframe, an increase of 16,000 on the same period in 2022.

Dr Halliday said the “heart” of the issue “lies in the chronic shortages of clinical radiologists”.

“The expertise and dedication of our radiologists are indisputable, but their numbers are not keeping pace with the increasing demands,” she added.

“The impact of these shortages on patient care is profound. There is an urgent need for comprehensive strategies to address staffing shortfalls and ensure timely diagnoses for those relying on our healthcare system.”

The college is calling for the workforce to be bolstered by increasing training posts to meet demand for services, as well as expanding training capacity, both in terms of training staff and physical space.

“Trainees, particularly as they become more senior, bring significant benefits to departments, contributing vital reporting capacity and reducing the need for outsourcing,” Dr Halliday said.

She added that working conditions should also be improved to enhance staff retention.

“Keeping experienced and highly skilled radiologists working in the system must be a priority.

“Trusts and health boards should take active steps to improve doctors’ day-to-day working conditions to make sure they feel valued by their employers. This should include employing sufficient administrative staff to support doctors, exploring flexible working patterns, and providing access to rest spaces and food and drink.”

NHS England has been approached for comment.