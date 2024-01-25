Second measles case confirmed in Scotland as vaccination urged

A second laboratory-confirmed case of measles has been discovered by Scotland’s public health body, which has urged unvaccinated Scots to get their MMR jabs.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) said a case of measles was confirmed in Scotland on Thursday – the second since October last year.

The organisation has encouraged anyone who has not had the MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine to do so, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus.

The vaccine is free on the NHS and is administered in two doses.

Anyone who has not had both jabs is asked to visit the NHS Inform website to find out how they can arrange an appointment in their local health board area.

Measles can lead to serious health complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis. It can affect any unvaccinated person at any age.

The vaccine is generally given to children aged 12-13 months, with the second dose later offered to children aged three years and four months.

If it is missed, it can be administered at any age.

Dr Sam Ghebrehewet, head of vaccination and immunisation at PHS, said: “As measles cases continue to increase across other parts of the UK and Europe, we’re working with health boards to ensure that as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the MMR vaccine.

“Two doses are needed to give full protection.”