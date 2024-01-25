‘Horrible messages about Mia Janin’ on Snapchat group, inquest hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Horrible messages about Mia Janin’ on Snapchat group, inquest hears

By Press Association
The hearing took place at Barnet Coroner’s Court (Yui Mok/PA)
The hearing took place at Barnet Coroner’s Court (Yui Mok/PA)

“Horrible messages” about a teenager who is believed to have killed herself were said to be in a Snapchat group created by boys at her school, an inquest heard.

Mia Janin, a Year 10 pupil at the Jewish Free School (JFS) in Kenton, north-west London, was found dead at her family home in Harrow on March 12 2021.

A Metropolitan Police officer emailed Rabbi Howard Cohen, former deputy headteacher at JFS, on May 10 2021 saying pupils and parents had said “Mia may have been subjected to bullying at school” and boys at the school “had a Snapchat group which has now been deleted because it contained some horrible messages about Mia”.

The officer asked in the email, which was a new development and the inquest at Barnet Coroner’s Court had not been shown previously, if Rabbi Cohen knew anything about the Snapchat group, and also requested other information.

Rabbi Cohen forwarded the email onto a colleague and asked that they shared “everything and anything that you can”.

The colleague sent a reply to the officer which said “we were made aware of a Snapchat group involving certain boys”, before adding “we asked them to show us their phones, we did not see any messages involving Mia”.

But Rabbi Cohen said he could not recall the emails and he had not looked at the pupils’ phones.

He said the school did no internal investigation as the police were involved, and the school “just wanted to assist the police”.

Rabbi Cohen told the inquest initiatives were brought in at JFS to help prevent harm after Mia’s death

He said “anonymous boxes” were brought in and a message put in all emails to parents.

He said: “I specifically remember bringing in anonymous boxes and I specifically remember putting in a message at the end of all emails home.

“Parents felt they didn’t feel they could speak up so I acted on that.”

Asked if the initiatives were in response to the aftermath of Mia’s death, he responded: “Yes,” but he also said the anonymous boxes had “not many if any” concerns raised through that system.

And put to him by his barrister that there was no material coming to his or the school’s attention prior to Mia’s death suggesting she was the victim of bullying, he replied: “We had no knowledge of this at the school.”

Mia’s father, Mariano Janin, has said he believes she was cyber-bullied by other pupils at JFS.

Statements given by friends of Mia to the Metropolitan Police following her death were read out to the inquest on Tuesday.

In the statements, her friends said that Mia was bullied by other pupils at the school, and that their friendship group was nicknamed the “suicide squad” in the months leading up to her death.

They said that one of Mia’s TikToks was shared to a Snapchat group chat run by male pupils at JFS, where they made fun of her.

One child said the boys used the group chat to share nude photos of girls.

But North London area coroner Tony Murphy previously said there was no evidence that any images or videos involving Mia had been shared in the group chat, except for a TikTok video she posted the night before she returned to school.

The inquest continues.

– For mental health support, contact the Samaritans on 116 123, email them at jo@samaritans.org, or visit samaritans.org.