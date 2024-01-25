Trump aide handed four-month jail term for contempt of Congress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Trump aide handed four-month jail term for contempt of Congress

By Press Association
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro has been sentenced (Jose Luis Magana/AP)
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to cooperate with an investigation into the January 6 2021 attack on the US Capitol, has been sentenced to four months in jail.

He was the second Trump aide to face contempt of Congress charges, after former White House adviser Steve Bannon.

Navarro was found guilty of defying a subpoena for documents and a deposition from the House January 6 committee.

He served as a White House trade adviser under then-president Donald Trump and later promoted the Republican’s baseless claims of mass voter fraud in the 2020 election he lost to Democrat Joe Biden.

Capitol Riot Contempt
Former Trump White House official Peter Navarro faces four months in jail (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

He has vowed to appeal against the verdict, saying he could not cooperate with the committee because Mr Trump had invoked executive privilege.

A judge barred him from making that argument at trial, however, finding that he did not show Mr Trump had actually invoked it.

Navarro said in court before his sentencing on Thursday that the House committee investigating the January 6 attack had led him to believe that it accepted his invocation of executive privilege.

“Nobody in my position should be put in conflict between the legislative branch and the executive branch,” he told the judge.

Navarro’s lawyers had advised him not to address the judge but he said he wanted to speak after hearing the judge express disappointment in him.

Responding to a question about why he did not initially seek a lawyer’s counsel, he told the judge, “I didn’t know what to do, sir.”

Justice Department prosecutors say Navarro tried to “hide behind claims of privilege” even before he knew what the committee wanted, showing a “disdain” for the committee that should warrant a longer sentence.

Prosecutors had asked a judge to sentence him to six months behind bars and impose a 200,000 dollar fine.

Defence attorneys said Mr Trump did claim executive privilege, putting Navarro in an “untenable position” and they asked for a sentence of probation and a 100 dollar fine.

Navarro arrives at court in Washington (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Bannon, who also made executive-privilege arguments, was convicted of two counts and was sentenced to four months behind bars, though he has been free while appealing against his conviction.

Navarro’s sentencing comes after a judge rejected his bid for a new trial.

His attorneys had argued that jurors may have been improperly influenced by political protesters outside the courthouse when they took a break from deliberations.

Shortly after their break, the jurors found Navarro guilty of two misdemeanour counts of contempt of Congress.

But US District Judge Amit Mehta found that Navarro did not show that the eight-minute break had any effect on the September verdict.

He found no protest was under way and no one approached the jurors — they interacted only with each other and the court officer assigned to accompany them.