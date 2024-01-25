Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea loss to Aston Villa had ‘big impact’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mauricio Pochettino says Chelsea loss to Aston Villa had ‘big impact’

By Press Association
Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September knocked their confidence (John Walton/PA)
Mauricio Pochettino believes Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September knocked their confidence (John Walton/PA)

Mauricio Pochettino admitted Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa in September had a “big impact” on his players’ confidence.

Ollie Watkins’ second-half winner saw Villa claim all three points at the Blues’ expense after Malo Gusto was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Lucas Digne.

The two sides meet again in the FA Cup fourth round on Friday night and Pochettino believes the manner of the defeat stunted his young Chelsea side’s development.

“The way we lost the game against Aston Villa was a big impact because I think we deserved (to win) with 10 men,” Pochettino told a press conference ahead of the fourth-round clash at Stamford Bridge.

“We were pressing high, we created two big chances and we didn’t score and we conceded in a chance that was unbelievable because we were the only team trying to score and press.

“That was a massive impact in our confidence. If we scored and won the game with 10 men against a team like Aston Villa it should be a big boost for us, massive in confidence and belief and (give us) the capacity to grow quickly.

“This type of result sometimes delayed a little bit the capacity to grow and if you win the game it’s like everything starts to run much better.”

High-flyers Villa sit five points off Premier League leaders Liverpool in fourth and advancing in the FA Cup would only strengthen an already memorable season.

Pochettino insisted the difference between his ninth-place Chelsea and Unai Emery’s side has nothing to do with the quality of squad, but instead confidence.

The Argentinian manager suggested that if Chelsea had beaten Villa in September then the result would have galvanised his players to be in a better position.

When asked if Villa have a stronger squad than Chelsea, Pochettino added: “No. This moment is confidence.

“If rather than losing the game with 10 men and we won the game, it would be the opposite position than we are now, maybe, I don’t know.

“The reality is our reality. We did not compete in the way that we should for many details, we are talking about details with the squad, the players, meetings, in training.”

Armando Broja has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this month but his manager highlighted the Albania international’s potential, insisting the 22-year-old needs time to develop.

Pochettino said: “The potential is massive. Of course, it is about a process.

“All the biggest strikers always need time. When they are young, they need to find their own balance. But I still believe that he has the potential to be an amazing striker.”