Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Mars helicopter will make no more flights after rotor damage – Nasa

By Press Association
The Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers above the surface of the planet (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS via AP)
The Mars Ingenuity helicopter hovers above the surface of the planet (NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU/MSSS via AP)

Nasa’s little Mars helicopter has flown its last flight.

The space agency announced on Thursday that the 1.8kg aircraft named Ingenuity can no longer fly because of rotor blade damage.

While it remains upright and in contact with flight controllers, its 85 million dollar mission is officially over, officials said.

Originally intended as a short-term tech demo, Ingenuity logged 72 flights over three years on Mars.

It accumulated more than two hours of flight time, traveling 11 miles. That is more than 14 times farther than planned, according to Nasa.

It soared as high as 79ft and hit speeds of up to 22.4mph.

“While we knew this day was inevitable, it doesn’t make it any easier” to announce the end of the mission, said Nasa’s Lori Glaze.

“It’s almost an understatement to say that it has surpassed expectations.”

Ingenuity hitched a ride on Nasa’s Perseverance rover, landing on Mars in 2021.

It ended up serving as a scout for the rover and proved powered flight was possible in the thin Martian atmosphere.

Images beamed back this week from its last flight showed that one or more of its rotor blades suffered damage while landing and may have hit the surface.

The blades are no longer usable.

The helicopter ascended to 40ft on its final flight last week, hovering for a few seconds before descending.

It mysteriously lost contact with the nearby rover — its communication relay — while still 3ft off the ground. Once communication was restored, the damage was confirmed. The reason for the loss of communication is under investigation.

Ingenuity’s success prompted Nasa in 2022 to add two mini-helicopters to a future Mars mission.