Green shipping projects share £33m

By Press Association
The latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition will see 33 schemes across the UK share £33 million (Alamy/PA)
The latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition will see 33 schemes across the UK share £33 million (Alamy/PA)

Projects developing electric vessels have been allocated a share of £33 million of Government funding aimed at cutting emissions from shipping, maritime minister Lord Davies has announced.

A total of 33 schemes across the UK will receive money for demonstrations, factory trials and feasibility studies in the latest round of the Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition.

Lord Davies visited two of the winning organisations, Aqua SuperPower and RS Marine Group, in Southampton to see their electric chargepoints and vessels.

The schemes are working on providing electricity to ports, harbours and the grid when the vessels are not in use.

Another recipient of funding, ZETour, is developing a 40-metre electric touring vessel to operate in central London on the River Thames.

Lord Davies said: “Unlocking a sustainable maritime sector and the economic growth it provides relies on cutting edge technology to propel it to the next level.

“The voyage to sustainability demands bold investments to not just deliver greener shipping but highly skilled jobs across the UK.

“Today, we witnessed a firsthand glimpse into the transformative solutions that can help shape the future landscape of the maritime industry and support jobs in coastal communities.”