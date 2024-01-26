What is an enlarged prostate, which the King is undergoing treatment for?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

What is an enlarged prostate, which the King is undergoing treatment for?

By Press Association
The King is undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate (PA)
The King is undergoing treatment for an enlarged prostate (PA)

An enlarged prostate is common in men over the age of 50 and does not usually pose a serious threat to health, according to the NHS.

Referred to by medics as benign prostate enlargement (BPE), the condition is not a cancer and those with it are not at a higher risk of developing prostate cancer.

Symptoms are often mild but can be “very troublesome” for some, the NHS website says.

When the prostate becomes enlarged, it can put pressure on the bladder and the urethra, which is the tube that urine passes through.

This can cause someone to urinate more often and experience difficulty when doing so.

Illustration showing a healthy prostate, left, and benign prostate enlargement
Illustration showing a healthy prostate, left, and benign prostate enlargement (Alamy/PA)

It is not fully understood why some men develop the condition, but it is believed to be linked to hormonal changes as a man gets older.

Patients may need to have several tests for the condition to rule out the possibility they have another illness, such as prostate cancer, according to the NHS.

Some of these tests can be done by a GP but others may need to be completed in hospital.

People with mild symptoms tend not to need immediate treatment and a doctor will decide whether to keep checking up on the patient from time to time.

They may be advised to drink less, consume fewer artificial sweeteners and exercise more often.

Medicine to reduce the size of the prostate and relax a patient’s bladder may be recommended to treat moderate to severe symptoms.

Surgery tends to only be recommended for people with moderate to severe symptoms that have not responded to treatment, the NHS site says.

The condition can cause urine infections as well as chronic and acute urinary retention.

Chronic urinary retention is when someone cannot empty their bladder fully.

It is usually painless, but can stretch the bladder muscle and make it weaker.

Acute urinary retention (AUR) occurs when someone can suddenly no longer urinate at all.

It also causes lower tummy pain and swelling on the bladder that a patient can feel with their hands.

Anyone with symptoms of AUR should go to A&E immediately.