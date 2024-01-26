Coroner suspends Adam Johnson investigation while police continue inquiries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Coroner suspends Adam Johnson investigation while police continue inquiries

By Press Association
Mr Johnson died aged 29 after an on-ice collision at a match between Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers (Zac Goodwin/PA)
A coroner examining the death of ice hockey player Adam Johnson says she has suspended her investigation as police inquiries continue.

Mr Johnson died on October 28 last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena.

The 29-year-old American, who was playing for Nottingham Panthers against Sheffield Steelers, died in hospital.

The Nottingham Panthers v Manchester Storm – Adam Johnson Memorial Game – Motorpoint Arena
Adam Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Mr Johnson’s death shocked the ice hockey world, especially as the incident was witnessed by thousands of fans at the arena in Sheffield.

Sheffield’s senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened an inquest into Mr Johnson’s death last year but, since then, South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

Following a review of the case by Ms Rawden on Friday, her office confirmed the suspension of her investigation.

It said this suspension will last until July unless South Yorkshire Police determine that no-one will be charged with a homicide offence in relation to the Mr Johnson’s death.

In a statement issued on Friday, Ms Rawden’s office said: “HM Senior Coroner has reviewed the progress of the investigation into the death of Adam Johnson today, January 26 2024.

“Since the opening of the inquest on November 3 2023, detectives from South Yorkshire Police have arrested and questioned a man on suspicion of manslaughter.

“The suspect has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.

“In light of the fact a person may be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, HM Senior Coroner has suspended her investigation into Mr Johnson’s death under Paragraph 1(2)(a) of Schedule 1 to the Coroners and Justice Act 2009.

“The relevant period for the purposes of Paragraph 1(4)(b)  and Paragraph 7 of Schedule 1 to the Coroners and Justice Act 2009 will be 26 weeks, namely July 26 2024.

“If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26 2024 that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation upon receiving notification of that decision.”

Despite the inquest opening in November being very brief, it emerged later that Ms Rawden had issued a Prevention of Future Deaths Report to Ice Hockey UK and the English Ice Hockey Association (EIHA) about the use of neck guards in the sport.

In the report, the coroner said she is “sufficiently concerned that deaths may occur in the future if neck guards or protectors are not worn”, with the bodies given 56 days to say what action has been taken – or why action has not been taken.

The EIHA said neck guards will become mandatory from 2024 but the Elite League, in which the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers compete, is not under its control.

The Elite Ice Hockey League said it will not make the use of neck guards mandatory but would “strongly encourage” players and officials to wear them.

The arrested man was bailed by police in November to a date in the new year.