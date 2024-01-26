Marten and Gordon’s baby was warm, dry and fed, court told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marten and Gordon’s baby was warm, dry and fed, court told

By Press Association
Courts artist sketch of Mark Gordon appearing at the Old Bailey (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The baby of Constance Marten and Mark Gordon was kept “warm and dry, and was fed”, a defence barrister has claimed.

Outlining the defence argument, John Femi-Ola KC, representing Gordon, said the baby was “well cared for” and “did not require medical assistance”.

After the baby – which was to be called Victoria – had died, petrol was purchased to cremate the child, but the couple decided against the idea, Mr Femi-Ola told the trial at the Old Bailey.

Marten, 36, “wanted to find out why her beloved baby died”, jurors were told.

She did not attend court again on Friday.

Gordon, 49, sat in the dock wearing a blue shirt and dark blue tie.

The jury was previously told how the couple travelled across England in cars and taxis, with the newborn baby tucked underneath Marten’s coat and later kept in a Lidl bag-for-life.

Mr Femi-Ola continued: “The defence’s case is that baby Victoria was born on December 24 2022 and that she died on January 9 2023.

“Constance Marten said that after the baby died she did not know what to do.

“There was an attempt to preserve the body. She wanted to find out why her beloved baby died. Yes, beloved.”

Marten and Gordon kept the baby in a tent in the middle of a cold winter, depriving it of “warmth, shelter and food”, prosecutors allege.

Mr Femi-Ola disputed the claim and insisted the baby was “well cared for”.

“The baby was kept warm and dry, and was fed such that she was well nourished,” he told the jury.

“The baby did not require medical assistance … there is no evidence of any violence.

“What Constance Marten had to say to police about the death of baby Victoria is entirely consistent with the findings of pathologists.”

Marten and Gordon were “driven off grid,” he added.

The couple, of no fixed address, deny manslaughter by gross negligence, perverting the course of justice, concealing the birth of a child, child cruelty and causing or allowing the death of a child.

The trial continues.