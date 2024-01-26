My focus is on Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso plays down Liverpool managerial link

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

My focus is on Leverkusen: Xabi Alonso plays down Liverpool managerial link

By Press Association
Xabi Alonso is a contender to take over at Liverpool (Harry Langer/AP)
Xabi Alonso is a contender to take over at Liverpool (Harry Langer/AP)

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso is not thinking about the possibility of becoming the next Liverpool manager, insisting he is in the “right place” in Germany.

The former Reds midfielder is one of the early frontrunners to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield after the German’s bombshell announcement on Friday that he will be leaving the club at the end of the season.

Alonso, who enjoyed great success with Liverpool as a player and said “once a Red, always a Red”, is earning himself a reputation as one of the top coaches in Europe after guiding Leverkusen to a four-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga.

Alonso played over 200 games for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009
Alonso played over 200 games for Liverpool between 2004 and 2009 (Tim Markland/PA)

However, the Spaniard is not thinking about his future amid immediate speculation linking him to the job.

“Speculation is normal. My focus is here in Leverkusen,” he told a press conference ahead of his side’s Bundesliga match with Borussia Monchengladbach.

“First of all, it was a huge surprise. I have huge respect for Jurgen, huge admiration for what he has achieved and the way he has achieved it.

“At the moment I’m really happy here. I’m enjoying my work here, I’m feeling that each day is a challenge, each game is a challenge.

“We are in an intense and beautiful journey here in Leverkusen and I’m trying to give my best to help my players be ready for the next thing and that is my goal.

“What is coming next, I don’t know. I’m not in that moment to think about the next step. I’m thinking about right now and I think I’m in a great place and I’m enjoying it.

“I think it is the right place and that is all I can say. What is going to happen in the future I don’t know and I don’t really care, to be honest.”

Alonso played over 200 times for the Reds between 2004 and 2009, winning the Champions League and the FA Cup before joining Real Madrid.