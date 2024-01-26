Kalvin Phillips: West Ham move was ‘always in the pipeline’ after long pursuit

Kalvin Phillips has revealed his loan move to West Ham ends a near two-year long pursuit by manager David Moyes.

The England midfielder has joined the Hammers for the remainder of the season after struggling for game time at Manchester City.

The 28-year-old has made just two Premier League starts for Pep Guardiola’s side since moving to the Etihad Stadium from Leeds in a £42million deal in the summer of 2022.

Phillips completed the move on Friday after West Ham rekindled an interest they first showed when he left Leeds.

Phillips told the club’s Iron Cast podcast: “I’m delighted. I was in Abu Dhabi with City, a warm-weather training camp, and all I could think about was getting a loan sorted.

“I spoke to ‘Moyesy’ over the phone while I was there. He reassured me that this was probably the best place for me to come on loan and that I’ll love every second and minute of it, and so far I have done. I’m very happy coming here. I’m looking forward to getting going.

“I think, honestly, if City hadn’t come in for me 18 months ago, then West Ham would have been the club I would’ve come to. It was always in the pipeline.

“Moyesy, he’s been after me for two years, he told me on the phone. So eventually, it was going to happen.”

Phillips was part of City’s treble-winning squad last season but, on a personal front, it was a frustrating campaign.

Injury initially restricted his opportunities but Guardiola could not find a clear role for him in his side and he rarely featured.

With the situation not improving this season, Phillips decided to seek opportunities elsewhere.

It was initially thought the loan move would include an option for West Ham to buy the player this summer but it is understood that is not part of the final agreement.

Phillips’ future beyond this summer will therefore be determined at a later date. In the meantime, he has a chance to build form and fitness that might boost his chances of retaining his place in the England squad ahead of Euro 2024.

Phillips saw little action under Guardiola (Nick Potts/PA)

He could also be part of an exciting end to the season with the Hammers, who are sixth in the Premier League and through to the Europa League knockout stage.

His debut may come as the club host Bournemouth in the league next Thursday.

Phillips said: “I’ve looked at the fixtures. Bournemouth and then United in Manchester. I’m ready and raring to go.

“I’m very excited to be here. It’s been a whirlwind few days but I’m here, I’m ready to play and I’ll give everything for the team.”

Moyes believes Phillips will be a good addition at the London Stadium.

Moyes first wanted to sign Phillips in 2022 (John Walton/PA)

The Scot said: “We’ve been big admirers of him for a long time and we believe that he will add strength and competition to our squad.

“Kalvin is an England international midfielder with proven Premier League experience. We’re excited to welcome him into the group and look forward to working with him.”