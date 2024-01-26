Police issue description of woman after baby found in shopping bag

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police issue description of woman after baby found in shopping bag

By Press Association
Police believe the baby girl was less than an hour old when she was found at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in East Ham earlier this month (Yui Mok/PA)
Police have issued a description of a woman they want to trace after a baby was found in a shopping bag in east London.

The baby girl, who has been named Elsa by hospital staff, was discovered by a dog walker in East Ham on January 18 around 9.15pm.

The Metropolitan Police believe she was less than an hour old when she was found wrapped in a towel in a reuseable shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick urged anyone with information to contact police ‘immediately’ (Yui Mok/PA)

The force said on Friday that the baby was “safe and well” and had left hospital, and was “highly likely” to have been born after a “concealed pregnancy”.

They reiterated their appeal to the baby’s mother to come forward, expressing concerns for her welfare, and launched a further appeal for the public’s help in tracking down a woman spotted near the scene half-an-hour before the baby was discovered, as well as a witness who may have seen her.

The woman was spotted entering the Greenway from the High Street South entrance at around 8.45pm last Thursday.

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, lead for policing in Newham, said the force had had 17 reports from the public since their first appeal.

Baby Elsa was found wrapped in a towel in a reuseable shopping bag at the junction of Greenway and High Street South in East Ham (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “My team are continuing their work. We’ve collected a considerable volume of CCTV footage. While we’re still examining it in detail, we have identified a woman we would like to speak to, and a witness who may have seen her.

“We believe the woman is black, was wearing a large dark coat with a light-coloured scarf or hood around her neck and had a rucksack on her back.

“We believe this woman entered the Greenway from High Street South and left the Greenway heading in the direction of Fabian Street.

“We’re also keen to identify a witness who we think could have seen this woman in the vicinity of the Greenway.

“He is believed to be male, wearing a dark-coloured hooded coat with a backpack. The coat or backpack has a reflective strip on the rear of it. He exited the Greenway to the left at around 9.10pm.”

Mr Crick urged anyone with information to contact police “immediately”.

He said officers had spoken to local hospitals, social workers and charities.

“All of the information we have so far suggests it’s highly likely Baby Elsa was born after a concealed pregnancy and was not a service user of these agencies,” the officer said.

“I want to appeal directly again to Baby Elsa’s mother.

“Your daughter is safe and well, but we need make sure that you are too. You might need urgent medical care and support, and we can help you. Please call 999 and speak to us, or go to hospital.”

Mr Crick also addressed a “small number” of online comments that had been “abusive and negative”, condemning them as “unnecessary and unhelpful”.

“All of us are looking at this from a position of privilege in that we have no idea what Baby Elsa’s mother is going through,” he said.

“Please consider what you post – and the possibility that she might even read it – and help us with our primary aim of identifying her to make sure that she’s OK.”

Anyone who believes they know who the child’s mother is is asked to call 999 using the reference CAD 6876/18 Jan.