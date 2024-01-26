British painting stolen by mobsters is returned to owner’s son – 54 years later

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
British painting stolen by mobsters is returned to owner’s son – 54 years later

By Press Association
The John Opie painting, The Schoolmistress (FBI via AP)
An 18th century British painting stolen by mobsters in 1969 has been returned more than half a century later to the family that bought the artwork during the Great Depression, the FBI has said.

The John Opie painting — titled The Schoolmistress — is the sister painting of a similar work housed in the Tate Britain art gallery in London.

Authorities believe the Opie piece was stolen with the help of a former New Jersey politician then passed among organised crime members for years before it ended up in the southern Utah city of St George.

Stolen Painting Mob
Dr Francis Wood and family stand next to the John Opie painting (FBI via AP)

A Utah man had purchased a house in Florida in 1989 from a convicted mobster and the painting was included in the sale.

When the buyer died in 2020, a Utah accounting firm that was seeking to liquidate his property sought an appraisal for the painting and it was discovered to likely be the stolen piece, the FBI said.

The painting was taken into custody by the agency pending resolution of who owned it and returned on January 11 to Dr Francis Wood, 96, of Newark, the son of the painting’s original owner, Dr Earl Wood – who bought it during the 1930s, the FBI said.

Opie was a British historical and portrait painter who portrayed many people, including British royals. His paintings have sold at auction houses including Sotheby’s and Christie’s, including one that sold in 2007 for almost one million dollars.

According to the FBI, The Schoolmistress was taken from Earl Wood’s house by three men working at the direction of former New Jersey state Senator Anthony Imperiale.

But the claims against the state lawmaker, who died in 1999, were not sufficiently corroborated and he was never charged, the agency said.

Authorities say the men broke into the house in July 1969 in a bid to steal a coin collection, but were foiled by a burglar alarm.

Local police and Mr Imperiale responded to the attempted burglary, and the home’s caretaker told the lawmaker that the Opie painting in the home was “priceless”, the FBI said.

The men returned to the house later that month and stole the painting, the FBI said, adding that one of the men later admitted to the theft and testified that they had been acting under Mr Imperiale.