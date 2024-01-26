Parrot reunites with ‘love of his life’ family dog after disappearing in storm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Parrot reunites with ‘love of his life’ family dog after disappearing in storm

By Press Association
Ernie the parrot reunited with his owner and the family dog after vanishing from his home (RSPCA/PA)
A pet cockatiel who loves breaking out into song has reunited with his owner and the “love of his life”, the family dog, after vanishing from his home in stormy weather in Greater Manchester.

Ernie the parrot’s first reaction upon returning home was to shower the family’s dog, Lottie, with love as they had struck a long-standing, deep friendship.

Owner Alison Roberts said: “It’s an absolute miracle we’ve got him back as I thought something had happened to him and we wouldn’t see him again, it was so upsetting when he went.

“Now he’s back with the love of his life, Lottie.”

Ernie was glad to be back with at her home in Great Lever, Bolton, after vanishing in a storm last November.

He survived uninjured in the wild before he was picked up by a member of the public near a bench in the Kearsley area.

Ernie the parrot is now safe and happy at home (RSPCA/PA)

Over Christmas and the new year, he was cared for by one of the RSPCA’s foster carers, who captured the parrot singing on video.

Her footage showing Ernie singing his favourite song – If you’re happy and you know it, clap your hands – was spotted by Ms Roberts on social media and the RSPCA was able to reunite her with her beloved bird.

Ernie was delighted to be reunited with his best friend, the family dog.

“As soon as he saw her he reacted. I let him out of his cage and he was sitting on her back and riding around,” Ms Roberts said.

“It was like old times as we’re used to him just following her around everywhere.

“On the night we lost him, Lottie was in the kitchen waiting to go out for a wee and I didn’t see Ernie was on her back as the dog was underneath the table.

Ernie reunited with the ‘love of his life’, the family dog Lottie (RSPCA/PA)

“I was calling for him in the nights, in the days after in the hope he’d fly back in.

“When I saw the video I knew straight away it was him.

“I’ve bought a new cage for him as I was so upset when he disappeared that I got rid of his old one – I couldn’t bear to have it in the lounge as it was so heart-breaking.

“He’s such a loving and attentive bird. He comes out of his cage at night and we spend time interacting with him and treating him as one of the family.

“It was the first time we’ve had a bird as a pet and we don’t regret it as Ernie’s got such a great personality.

“I can’t thank the RSPCA enough for getting him back to me and the person who found him.”