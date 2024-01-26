Taylor Swift deepfake images prompt US politicians to call for new laws

US politicians have called for new laws against deepfake images after explicit fake photographs of pop sensation Taylor Swift were posted on social media.

The false images of megastar Swift, thought to have been generated using artificial intelligence (AI), began circulating predominantly on social media site X, previously known as Twitter.

It has since said it is “actively removing all identified images” and taking “appropriate actions” against the accounts responsible for posting them as the platform has a “zero-tolerance policy” towards such content.

The spread of AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift is appalling—and sadly, it's happening to women everywhere, every day. It's sexual exploitation, and I'm fighting to make it a federal crime with my legislation: the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act. — Joe Morelle (@RepJoeMorelle) January 25, 2024

US congressman Joe Morelle described the fake pictures as “appalling”.

“The spread of AI-generated explicit images of Taylor Swift is appalling and sadly, it’s happening to women everywhere, every day,” he said on X.

“It’s sexual exploitation, and I’m fighting to make it a federal crime with my legislation: the Preventing Deepfakes of Intimate Images Act.”

Meanwhile congresswoman Yvette Clarke said what has happened to Swift is “nothing new”.

What’s happened to Taylor Swift is nothing new. For yrs, women have been targets of deepfakes w/o their consent. And w/ advancements in AI, creating deepfakes is easier & cheaper. This is an issue both sides of the aisle & even Swifties should be able to come together to solve. — Yvette D. Clarke (@RepYvetteClarke) January 25, 2024

“For years, women have been targets of deepfakes without their consent. And with advancements in AI, creating deepfakes is easier and cheaper,” she said on X.

“This is an issue both sides of the aisle and even Swifties should be able to come together to solve.”

Congressman Tom Kean also said on X: “We are living in a highly advanced technological world that is ever-changing, and proper oversight is necessary.

We are living in a highly advanced technological world that is ever-changing, and proper oversight is necessary. Let’s not wait for the next victim to realize the importance of AI regulations. https://t.co/Aw5bP1StNB — Congressman Tom Kean (@CongressmanKean) January 25, 2024

“Let’s not wait for the next victim to realise the importance of AI regulations.”

X said it is “closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed”, in a statement shared with US outlets.

The pop star’s fervent fanbase of “Swifties” quickly took to X sharing the #ProtectTaylorSwift hashtag to flood the social media site with more positive images of the singer.

A representative for Swift has been contacted for comment.