Last of the 100 known victims in deadly Hawaiian wildfire indentified by police

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Last of the 100 known victims in deadly Hawaiian wildfire indentified by police

By Press Association
Photos of people who died in the Maui wildfire are displayed under white crosses (Lindsey Wasson/AP)
Photos of people who died in the Maui wildfire are displayed under white crosses (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Officials in Hawaii have identified the last of the 100 known wildfire victims that destroyed Lahaina in August.

Hawaiian officials said on Friday that they have now identified the last of the 100 known victims, with Maui police confirming her to be Lydia Coloma, aged 70.

Victims ranged in age from seven to 97, but more than two-thirds were in their 60s or older, according to Maui police’s list of known victims.

Several were residents of a low-income senior apartment complex.

Identifying those who perished in the deadliest wildfire in the US in more than a century has been a lengthy process, with forensic experts and cadaver dogs sifting through ash for any bodies that may have been cremated during the blaze.

Hawaii Wildfire
Debris of former shops and businesses on Front Street in burn zone 11A in December (Lindsey Wasson/AP)

Authorities also had to collect DNA samples from victims’ family members to assist in identifying remains.

The DNA testing allowed officials in September to revise the death toll down from 115 to at least 97.

The toll rose slightly over the next month as some victims succumbed to their injuries or as police found additional remains.

The number of those who remain unaccounted for has also fallen — to just a few from a previous high of nearly 400, according to the Maui Police Department.

The police department’s list only includes people with a missing person report filed for them.

The blaze destroyed more than 2,000 buildings, primarily residential properties, and is estimated to have caused 5.5 billion dollars (£4.3 billion) in damage.

About 5,000 residents remain displaced due to the wildfire, with many still living in hotels or other short-term accommodations around Maui.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.