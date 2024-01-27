US approves F-16 fighter jet sale after Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
US approves F-16 fighter jet sale after Turkey ratifies Sweden’s Nato membership

By Press Association
The sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey has been approved by the US government (Staff Sgt. Heather Ley/U.S. Air Force via AP)
The US government has approved the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Turkey after the Turkish government’s ratification this week of Sweden’s Nato membership.

The move is a significant development in the expansion of the alliance, which has taken on additional importance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The US State Department notified Congress of its approval of the 23 billion dollar (£18.10 billion) F-16 sale to Turkey, along with a companion 8.6 billion dollar (£6.77 billion) sale of advanced F-35 fighter jets to Greece, late on Friday.

The move came just hours after Turkey deposited its “instrument of ratification” for Sweden’s accession to Nato with Washington DC, which is the repository for alliance documents and after several key members of Congress lifted their objections.

The sale to Turkey includes 40 new F-16s and equipment to modernise 79 of its existing F-16 fleet. The sale to Greece includes 40 F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighters and related equipment.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, left, shakes hands with Sweden’s Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, right, as Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg looks on
Nato ally Turkey has long sought to upgrade its F-16 fleet and had made its ratification of Sweden’s membership contingent on the approval of the sale of the new planes. The US government had supported the sale, but several members of Congress had expressed objections due to human rights concerns.

Those objections, including from the chairman and ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, senators Ben Cardin and Jim Risch, have now been overcome, officials said.

Mr Cardin said that he still had concerns about Turkey’s rights record, but had agreed to the sale based on commitments Turkey has made to improve it.

“I look forward to beginning this new chapter in our relationship with Turkey, expanding the Nato alliance, and working with our global allies in standing up to ongoing Russian aggression against its peaceful neighbours,” he said.

Turkey had delayed its approval of Sweden’s Nato membership for more than a year, ostensibly because it believed Sweden did not take Turkey’s national security concerns seriously enough, including its fight against Kurdish militants and other groups that Ankara considers to be security threats.

The delays had frustrated the US and other Nato allies, almost all of whom had been swift to accept both Sweden and Finland into the alliance after the Nordic states dropped their long-standing military neutrality following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Sweden’s formal accession to Nato now depends on Hungary, which is the last remaining Nato ally not to have approved its membership. US and Nato officials have said they expect Hungary to act quickly, especially after Turkey’s decision.