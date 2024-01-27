‘Honk if you hate Ulez’ Trafalgar Square protesters urge motorists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Honk if you hate Ulez’ Trafalgar Square protesters urge motorists

By Press Association
People during an anti-Ulez protest in Trafalgar Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
People during an anti-Ulez protest in Trafalgar Square (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Protesters have gathered in Trafalgar Square demanding an end to London’s ultra-low emission zone (Ulez).

Demonstrators wearing yellow high-vis jackets gathered along the road near Nelson’s Column in central London and urged passing motorists to “honk if you hate Ulez”.

Drivers of passing vehicles including cars, motorbikes, black cabs and buses obliged by beeping their horns.

Anti-Ulez protest
A woman blows a whistle during the protest in central London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan extended the zone from within the North and South Circular roads to cover all London boroughs from August 29 last year.

Vehicles used in the Ulez area that do not meet minimum emissions standards are liable for a £12.50 daily fee.

Figures released by TfL in October showed around 60,000 vehicle owners a day were paying the charge.

Much of the protesters’ anger was directed towards Mr Khan.

Messages written on placards included “stop the toxic air lie”, “Stop the khanage”, and “beware, you’re on khandid camera”.

Ultra low emission zone
(PA Graphics)

“Net zero is a war on humanity”, another sign read.

Protester Terry Burt, from Biggin Hill, claimed Ulez was the “worst thing to happen to London since the Blitz”.

The 69-year-old retiree was holding a placard featuring a picture of Mr Khan with “liar” written on his forehead.

Mr Burt told the PA news agency: “Normal people who need a vehicle to go to work can’t afford to buy one.

“All my cars are compliant. It’s me that’s not compliant.

Anti-Ulez protest
Protester Terry Burt (George Lithgow/PA)

“I spoke to a lady just the other day she was in tears. She bought a car with her husband, a diesel.

“It was non-compliant. Her son needed to go to hospital every day. She couldn’t afford the £12.50. That’s the sort of people it’s affecting.”

Mr Burt, who lives 500 metres from the edge of the zone, said he regularly stops new Ulez infrastructure from being installed in his area by holding a protest.

“We just stand there and protest, and because we’re protesting, under health and safety rules they can’t install the cameras,” he said.

“We resist it in every in every way.

Anti-Ulez protest
Classic vehicles joined the protest (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Khan has basically lied through his teeth to say that the air quality is improved.

“Maybe in inner London, I can understand that, but not outer London, there is beautiful countryside where I live.

“They’ll charge everybody, so if you think you’re compliant now, look out, they’ll be coming to you in the future.”

Also at the protest was Piers Corbyn – the brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn – who arrived in a blue 1995 Vauxhall Cavalier with “Ulez, can’t pay! Won’t pay!” written on it.

Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox, who is challenging Mr Khan in the May local elections, described the low-emission scheme as unnecessary.

Anti-Ulez protest
Reform UK London mayoral candidate Howard Cox at the protest (George Lithgow/PA)

He told the PA news agency at the protest: “Good, decent, honest, taxpaying, hardworking people are being impacted by Ulez.

“It’s such a sad thing because we do not need Ulez. Science proves we don’t need it.

“Stop picking on the motorists, they’re the commercial heartbeat of the economy.”

Asked if the scheme had affected him personally, Mr Cox said: “I’ve got a compliant vehicle. So I’m OK. But that’s not the point.

“I’m bombarded by people like plumbers and sole traders, people like that who can’t afford to change.

“The £2,000 scrappage scheme doesn’t touch the sides.

“Electric vehicles are even more expensive. They’re not necessary as green as people think from cradle-to-grave production.”

Londoners with vehicles that fall foul of emission standards can claim up to £2,000 when their non-compliant vehicles are scrapped.