Police name two teenage boys shot dead as they left high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police name two teenage boys shot dead as they left high school

By Press Association
Chicago police working at the scene where two high school students were shot and killed in Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)
Chicago police working at the scene where two high school students were shot and killed in Chicago (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

Two teenage boys who were fatally shot on Friday by masked suspects as they and other students were leaving a Chicago high school have been identified by authorities.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office identified the victims as 17-year-old Monterio Williams and 16-year-old Robert Boston. Both died at a hospital, police said.

They were among a group of students walking out of Innovations High School on Friday afternoon when multiple masked suspects jumped out of two cars in front of the school and opened fire on the group, police said.

Both teens were struck in the chest by gunfire and Williams was also shot in the hip, police said.

Chicago Violence Two Killed
A police detective looks for evidence at the scene of the killings (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

No arrests had been announced by police in their killings as of Saturday afternoon.

Chicago police deputy chief Jon Hein called the shooting a “senseless act of violence” and noted that the jacket of a woman who was walking in the area was grazed by a bullet.

Community activist Andrew Holmes told the Chicago Sun-Times the families of both students are devastated and want to know who is responsible for killing them.

“Whoever is responsible has no respect for human life,” he said.

With 443 students, Innovations High School is the largest of 17 privately run, publicly funded schools operated by the organisation, Youth Connection Charter School.

It is an alternative school that aims to re-enrol and re-engage children who may have dropped out or faced trouble in traditional schools.