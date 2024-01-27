Xavi announces he will leave Barcelona at the end of the season

Barcelona manager Xavi has announced he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Xavi’s position has been under the spotlight as the LaLiga champions have fallen behind Real Madrid and Girona at the top of the table.

Following Saturday’s 5-3 home defeat by Villarreal, Xavi posted a message on the club’s social media account confirming his departure.

Xavi Hernández: "I want to announce that on June 30 I will no longer continue as the coach at Barça. I think the situation needs to change course, and as a culer, I cannot allow the current situation." pic.twitter.com/VSEfG2zRNt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 27, 2024

