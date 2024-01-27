Landmarks illuminated purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Landmarks illuminated purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day

By Press Association
The London Eye in Westminster was among the landmarks lit up to make Holocaust Memorial Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The London Eye in Westminster was among the landmarks lit up to make Holocaust Memorial Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Landmarks across the country have been lit up purple to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Famous buildings and monuments including Durham Cathedral, Cardiff Castle, the Royal Liver Building, Blackpool Tower and the London Eye were glowing purple on Saturday evening.

Holocaust Memorial Day remembers the six million Jews murdered, other groups who suffered and died under Nazi persecution including Roma and homosexuals, as well as victims of more recent genocides in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Darfur.

The Holocaust was the systematic murder of European Jews by the Nazis and their collaborators from 1941 during the Second World War.

January 27 is the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, the largest Nazi death camp.

Each year a theme is chosen for the occasion, and this year it is the fragility of freedom.

The chief executive of the Holocaust Educational Trust, Karen Pollock, said this year’s Holocaust Memorial Day will be “really difficult” against the backdrop of the Hamas-Israel conflict.

The “huge increase in antisemitism” since the October 7 attacks by Hamas on Israel means the Jewish community will mark the occasion with “heavier hearts”, she told the PA news agency.

“It’s a difficult time, but that doesn’t stop us from coming together and recognising what was a seismic event in history whose repercussions are still felt today,” she added.

In a picture released on the royal family account on X on Friday, King Charles was shown lighting a candle with the Queen earlier this week to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

Charles issued a message ahead of the commemorations, describing it as “a valuable opportunity for the richly diverse communities of this nation to come together and recommit to building a society free from antisemitism, persecution and hatred”.

It was taken before the King went into hospital on Friday to undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate.

Holocaust Memorial Day
Holocaust survivor Joan Salter lights a memorial candle at her home in north London (Yui Mok/PA)

People across the nation were encouraged to light candles and put them safely in their windows to light the darkness against prejudice and hatred.