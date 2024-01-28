What the papers say – January 28

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – January 28

By Press Association
What the papers say (PA)
What the papers say (PA)

The latest political scandal to hit Westminster features among a variety of stories on the front pages of the nation’s newspapers on Sunday.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday Express both ran with stories on the election watchdog, which has warned the Tories against “rigging” the election.

The Mail on Sunday splashes with accusations of the rape and abuse of villagers at the “hands of guards” who work for a conservation body that has the Duke of Sussex as a director.

The Independent says an Afghan solider who served for Britain lives on £9 a day while he waits to find out whether he will be deported.

The Sunday Telegraph focuses on Britain’s “underequipped” royal navy and its lack of “firepower”.

According to The Observer, four Rwandans have been given refugee status in the UK amid a “fear of persecution”, despite Rishi Sunak insisting the African nation is safe as he works to get his illegal immigration bill off the ground.

The Sunday Times splashes with a story on the top universities in the UK and a “secret” plot paying middlemen millions to gather the best candidates from around the world to study on British shores.

Sunday People opts for a headline on killer nurse Lucy Letby and her time in a new “cushy” privately run prison.

The Sun on Sunday runs with a piece on Strictly winner Ellie Leach, with her ex-boyfriend telling of his regret at breaking her heart with a drunken snog in a bar.

Lastly, the Daily Star Sunday quotes Shakespeare for its splash, with actors fearing audience farts while on stage as they perform Macbeth.