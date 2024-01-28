Nato newcomer Finland goes to the polls to elect new president

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Nato newcomer Finland goes to the polls to elect new president

By Press Association
(Sergei Grits/AP)
(Sergei Grits/AP)

Voters in Finland were electing a new president on Sunday at an unprecedented time for the Nordic nation that is now a Nato member with its eastern border with Russia closed – two things almost unthinkable a few years ago.

Polls across the country opened at 9am (0700 GMT) and will close at 8pm (1800 GMT).

Unlike in most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy, particularly when dealing with countries outside the European Union like the United States, Russia and China.

Finland Presidential Election
People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Helsinki (Sergei Grits/AP)

Some 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote for Finland’s new head of state from an array of nine candidates – six men and three women.

They are choosing a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinisto, whose second six-year term expires in March. He is not eligible for re-election.

No candidate is expected get more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round of voting, pushing the race into a run-off in February.

Recent polls suggest that former prime minister Alexander Stubb, 55, and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, are the leading contenders.

Finland Election
An election poster of National Coalition Party presidential candidate Alexander Stubb in Helsinki (Sergei Grits/AP)

Mr Stubb, who represents the conservative National Coalition Party and headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015, and veteran politician Mr Haavisto, an ex-United Nations diplomat running for the post for the third time, are each estimated to garner 23%-27% of the votes.

Finland’s new head of state will start a six-year term in March in a markedly different geopolitical and security situation in Europe than incumbent Mr Niinisto did after the 2018 election.

Abandoning decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland became Nato’s 31st member in April, much to the annoyance of President Vladimir Putin, whose country shares an 832-mile (1,340km) border with the Nordic nation.

Finland Election
Social Movement candidate Pekka Haavisto is one of the leading candidates in Finland’s presidential election (Sergei Grits/AP)

Nato membership, which has made Finland the Western military alliance’s frontline country towards Russia, and the war raging in Ukraine, a mere 600 miles (1,000km) away from Finland’s border, have boosted the president’s status as a security policy leader.

Advance vote results will be confirmed soon after polls close and initial results from Sunday’s voting are expected by around midnight (2200 GMT). The first round results will be officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The likely second round of voting between the two candidates with the most votes is set for February 11.