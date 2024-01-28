Nato newcomer Finland goes to the polls to elect new president

Voters in Finland were electing a new president on Sunday at an unprecedented time for the Nordic nation that is now a Nato member with its eastern border with Russia closed – two things almost unthinkable a few years ago.

Polls across the country opened at 9am (0700 GMT) and will close at 8pm (1800 GMT).

Unlike in most European countries, the president of Finland holds executive power in formulating foreign and security policy, particularly when dealing with countries outside the European Union like the United States, Russia and China.

People queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Helsinki (Sergei Grits/AP)

Some 4.5 million citizens are eligible to vote for Finland’s new head of state from an array of nine candidates – six men and three women.

They are choosing a successor to hugely popular President Sauli Niinisto, whose second six-year term expires in March. He is not eligible for re-election.

No candidate is expected get more than 50% of the vote in Sunday’s first round of voting, pushing the race into a run-off in February.

Recent polls suggest that former prime minister Alexander Stubb, 55, and ex-foreign minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, are the leading contenders.

An election poster of National Coalition Party presidential candidate Alexander Stubb in Helsinki (Sergei Grits/AP)

Mr Stubb, who represents the conservative National Coalition Party and headed the Finnish government in 2014-2015, and veteran politician Mr Haavisto, an ex-United Nations diplomat running for the post for the third time, are each estimated to garner 23%-27% of the votes.

Finland’s new head of state will start a six-year term in March in a markedly different geopolitical and security situation in Europe than incumbent Mr Niinisto did after the 2018 election.

Abandoning decades of military non-alignment in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Finland became Nato’s 31st member in April, much to the annoyance of President Vladimir Putin, whose country shares an 832-mile (1,340km) border with the Nordic nation.

Social Movement candidate Pekka Haavisto is one of the leading candidates in Finland’s presidential election (Sergei Grits/AP)

Nato membership, which has made Finland the Western military alliance’s frontline country towards Russia, and the war raging in Ukraine, a mere 600 miles (1,000km) away from Finland’s border, have boosted the president’s status as a security policy leader.

Advance vote results will be confirmed soon after polls close and initial results from Sunday’s voting are expected by around midnight (2200 GMT). The first round results will be officially confirmed on Tuesday.

The likely second round of voting between the two candidates with the most votes is set for February 11.