Protesters throw soup at Mona Lisa in Paris

Protesters have thrown soup at the Mona Lisa painting in the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The 16th-century paining by Leonardo Da Vinci, which is one of the world’s most famous artworks, is protected behind a glass pane.

In a video shared by French news agency CL Press on Sunday, a woman can be seen throwing liquid from a tin at the artwork.

ALERTE – Des militantes pour le climat jettent de la soupe sur le tableau de La Joconde au musée du Louvre. @CLPRESSFR pic.twitter.com/Aa7gavRRc4 — CLPRESS / Agence de presse (@CLPRESSFR) January 28, 2024

She then crosses a boundary between the painting and public alongside another women, with both of them wearing T-shirts that say “Riposte Alimentaire”, which translates as food response, written on the front.

“What’s the most important thing? Art, or right to healthy and sustainable food?” the protesters shout, according to the AP news agency.

“Our farming system is sick. Our farmers are dying at work,” they added.

French organisation Riposte Alimentaire describe themselves as a collective which seeks to highlight the need to protect sustainable food.

Museum staff are later seen rushing in to prop black protective panels around the artwork.

France has faced major protests in the last few days by farmers in a bid to pressure the government to give in to their demands that growing food be made easier and more lucrative.

The movement has spread across the country with protesters using their tractors to shut down long stretches of road and slow traffic on some major routes.

Farmers drive their tractors on their way to a blockade on a motorway near Saint-Arnoult, south of Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The farmers are seeking better remuneration for their produce, less red tape and protection against cheap imports, AP has reported.

In 2022, a man disguised as an elderly woman in a wheelchair threw cake at the famous painting.

The perpetrator, wearing a wig and lipstick, called on people to “think of the Earth” as they were led from the scene.

The artwork had the glass installed in the 1950s to protect it after an acid attack.