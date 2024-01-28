Police investigate cause of huge fire in Liverpool city centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police investigate cause of huge fire in Liverpool city centre

By Press Association
The fire lasted for several hours in Liverpool city centre (@misterjgarcia/PA)
The fire lasted for several hours in Liverpool city centre (@misterjgarcia/PA)

A police investigation is under way to determine the cause of a huge fire in Liverpool city centre.

A major incident was declared on Saturday amid fears a disused four-storey building on Fox Street could collapse.

Merseyside Fire & Rescue Service (MFRS) said 12 engines helped to tackle the blaze, which had been mostly extinguished by 5pm.

Merseyside Police confirmed on Sunday there were no casualties reported in the incident.

Liverpool fire
Firefighters tackled a fire on Fox Street in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Footage showed the building engulfed in flames as a huge plume of black smoke billowed into the sky.

The smoke was visible in the city centre and the fire was being tackled during the Everton v Luton game at nearby Goodison Park.

The large cordon put in place around the area, which included nearby properties being evacuated, has been reduced to include Beresford Street, Yeoman Close, Fox Street, Rose Place, Bute Street and Beau Street, the force said.

Chief Inspector Jon Smith said: “While the cause of the fire will not be determined until the building is safe enough for fire investigators from MFRS to examine the scene thoroughly, our officers have begun preliminary enquiries in the area.

“CCTV is being examined and potential witnesses spoken to in order to ensure any investigative opportunities are not missed.

“It should be stressed that these enquiries are being carried out as a precaution and that no cause has yet been established.

“That being said, if there is anyone who has any information about how this fire could have started, we would ask them to contact police so that we can assess all information and work with MFRS to create a full picture of what happened.

Anyone with information has been told to message @MerPolCC on X (formerly Twitter) or call 101 quoting reference 476 of January 27.