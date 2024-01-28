Gary O’Neil: Wolves deserve credit for win at West Brom after crowd trouble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gary O’Neil: Wolves deserve credit for win at West Brom after crowd trouble

By Press Association
Gary O’Neil praised the resilience of his Wolves players and hopes their achievement is not forgotten after crowd trouble marred their FA Cup fourth-round win at rivals West Brom.

The Premier League side triumphed 2-0 in a fierce Black Country derby at The Hawthorns that was suspended for more than half an hour after problems erupted in the stands.

The trouble flared shortly after Matheus Cunha had scored the visitors’ second goal in 78th minute and players had to be taken back to the dressing rooms for a period before the game could be completed.

The stoppage was a concerning period, particularly with some West Brom players worried about family seated in the area, but the matter was dealt with by police and security.

Two arrests were made amid the disturbance and one fan was taken to hospital with head injuries but no players’ family members were hurt.

Wolves manager O’Neil said there had not been any doubt among his players during the delay that the game should be completed.

He said in a press conference: “They weren’t unsure, I think they’re a resilient group. We put big faith in the people that are in charge, the police and safety officer and officials, to only put us into situations that they think are safe.

“We came to do a job. Of course, I sit here and answer questions around the other stuff, but the main aim of today and of all week was to get a team ready to come here and win, and I don’t think that should be lost in it either.

“I think it’s really important that the lads get the credit for what was a fantastic win away from home at West Brom, in really tough circumstances.

“It’s been 28 years since we’ve been here and won and, in the end, 2-0, was fairly comfortable. We dealt with a tough atmosphere and a good side. The lads were really professional and managed to get the job done.”

West Brom boss Carlos Corberan said his players also wanted to play on.

“We wanted to play the game,” he said. “The referee wanted to keep playing the game, Wolves players and coaches wanted to keep playing the game.

“And the situation for me, the word was that the safety people in the stadium had made a very good job to allow a restart of the game. That was the target that we had.”

Corberan, whose side had trailed 1-0 at the interval to a Pedro Neto goal, felt the atmosphere prior to the crowd trouble had been of an intensity that can help his side as they chase promotion from the Championship.

He said: “It was an unbelievable atmosphere. If we are able to replicate this – we will not talk about the incident – if they keep supporting the team as they were doing for the rest of the league, they can help us a lot because they give you an extra level of energy.”