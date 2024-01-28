Manchester United survive scare at Newport to reach FA Cup fifth round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United survive scare at Newport to reach FA Cup fifth round

By Press Association
Antony (right) celebrates scoring Manchester United’s third goal in their FA Cup win at Newport (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester United survived a huge FA Cup fright to win 4-2 at Newport after the Welsh minnows levelled having been two goals down.

Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo – with his first United goal – struck inside the opening 13 minutes and safe passage into the fifth round seemed inevitable.

But Newport shook Rodney Parade to its rafters as Bryn Morris and Will Evans levelled and made light of the 76 rungs between the two clubs on the football ladder.

United’s troubled season was in danger of sinking to a new low, but a last-16 date at Bristol City or Nottingham Forest was eventually secured as Antony scored for the first time since last April and Rasmus Hojlund sealed matters in stoppage time.

The first competitive game between the two clubs had been billed as the biggest in Newport’s history, with just over 9,000 crammed into modest surrounds for a tie expected to earn the League Two club around £400,000.

But County’s recent cup pedigree – wins over Leicester and Leeds, as well as holding Tottenham to a Rodney Parade draw in 2018 – and a seven-game unbeaten run put United on notice they could not expect a smooth ride by the banks of the River Usk.

Erik ten Hag could almost feel the breath of home supporters standing just yards behind him and there was little space on the pitch either during a frantic opening.

There was no Marcus Rashford in the United squad with the England striker having reported ill on Friday after reportedly spending the previous evening at a Belfast nightclub.

Ten Hag said before kick-off that Rashford’s absence was an “internal matter” and that he would “deal with it”.

Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir came in for his debut with regular number one Andre Onana at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Will Evans impressed for Newport
Will Evans impressed for Newport (Nick Potts/PA)

But United were stronger – at least on paper – for some time with Casemiro, Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw back in the starting line-up, while Harry Maguire was on the bench after suffering a groin injury on December 12.

Newport named the same side which had accounted for Eastleigh in round three with the presence of former farmer Evans, their United-supporting 18-goal marksman, presenting the kind of charming storyline the FA Cup tends to supply.

Fernandes did his best to remove the romance after seven minutes when receiving a ball from Shaw and finding Antony.

The Brazilian played an instant return and Fernandes drilled a shot of rare purity past Nick Townsend within the blink of an eye.

County fans, raucous at kick-off, were silenced and left despairing again as Diogo Dalot motored down the right to set up 18-year-old Mainoo, who carefully caressed his finish into the bottom corner.

Alejandro Garnacho might have made it worse but rattled the crossbar and Antony drifted in from the right flank to force Townsend to tip over.

Newport kept Bayindir honest with efforts from Evans and Ryan Delaney, but Morris’ 36th-minute thunderbolt really came out of the blue.

Morris, at Grimsby when the Mariners reached the quarter-finals of the FA Cup last season, chested the ball down and unleashed from 25 yards to beat Bayindir with the help of a deflection off Martinez.

Townsend denied Fernandes with the final kick of the first half and the importance of that save was underlined within two minutes of the restart.

Adam Lewis crossed and Evans stole in front of Raphael Varane to level with an outstretched foot.

With it becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish who was the Premier League side, and Ten Hag being reminded of his employment prospects in the morning, Bayindir held Delaney’s header under his own bar.

Harry Charsley drove wide, but United re-took the lead after 68 minutes as Shaw curled on to a post and Antony slotted the rebound.

Maguire was sent on late to preserve United’s slender lead before Hojlund extended his scoring streak by pouncing on a loose ball and drilling home.