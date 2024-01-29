Scots urged to apply for grants worth up to £450,000 to fund research

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scots urged to apply for grants worth up to £450,000 to fund research

By Press Association
The UK Government is set to launch an advertising campaign across social media, digital audio platforms and more to encourage maximum participation in the scheme (PA)
Businesses, academics and researchers in Scotland are being encouraged to apply for grants worth up to £450,000.

Ministers are keen for as many eligible organisations and individuals as possible to secure funding through the £82 billion Horizon Europe scheme to support research in science which benefits all.

Scottish firms are already benefitting from Horizon funding such as Nova Innovation, whose consortium won more than £17 million to develop tidal energy in Orkney.

The average Horizon grant is worth £450,000 and researchers and businesses are being urged to capitalise on the opportunities the programme offers.

The UK Government is set to launch an advertising campaign across social media, digital audio platforms and more to encourage maximum participation in the scheme.

It will also spotlight outstanding researchers and businesses who have delivered their ideas through Horizon Europe funding, particularly small and medium-sized businesses involved in research and design.

Science and Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said: “From Glasgow’s Satellite City to sustainable energy being developed in Aberdeen, Scotland is home to world-class science and research.

“Being part of Horizon is a colossal win for the UK’s science, research and business communities and I want to turbo-charge that work with the funding we can access through our bespoke deal, which is precisely why I have set up this campaign blitz.

“I want to ensure that every part of the Scotland and the UK is getting the most out of this programme.

“From a comms blitz to ensure every business and institution that does research in the UK knows about the opportunities Horizon offers, to grants to help our researchers and businesses put in the best applications possible, we will leave no stone unturned to boost our role in the world’s largest research programme.”

UK Government minister for Scotland John Lamont added: “Scotland is a world leader in scientific innovation and research and development across a range of sectors.

“The UK’s bespoke deal with Horizon Europe is an amazing opportunity for Scottish businesses and research institutions to push the boundaries of science, tackle global challenges, drive innovation and help to create jobs and boost our economy.”

For more information about the scheme including practical support on how to apply visit Innovate UK’s website.