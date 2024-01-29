What the papers say – January 29

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

What the papers say – January 29

By Press Association
What the papers say – January 29 (PA)

The papers at the start of the working week are led by fears of war between the US and Iran.

The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Financial Times report a deadly drone strike by Iran-backed militants has killed three US soldiers in Jordan, with concerns the attack could spark a wider conflict.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who called on Tory plotters to “stop messing around”.

Senior figures in the education sector have told the i Labour’s plan to charge VAT on private school fees could lead to deprived children missing out on places in state grammar schools.

The Daily Mirror says 40 councils are struggling on the brink of bankruptcy due to Tory cuts.

Rail chiefs are pocketing huge bonuses ahead of nine days of walkouts by train drivers, according to the Daily Mail.

Metro leads with the stabbing deaths of two boys aged 15 and 16.

The Independent carries an investigation into the “horrific scale” of sexual assaults of patients in mental health hospitals.

The Sun says England footballer Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife Annie Kilner after he fathered a second child with model Lauryn Goodman.

And the Daily Star reports temperatures in the Scottish Highlands neared 20C on Sunday, days after the mercury sat well below freezing.