What the papers say – January 29

The papers at the start of the working week are led by fears of war between the US and Iran.

The Times, The Guardian, The Telegraph and the Financial Times report a deadly drone strike by Iran-backed militants has killed three US soldiers in Jordan, with concerns the attack could spark a wider conflict.

Elsewhere, the Daily Express carries comments from Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch, who called on Tory plotters to “stop messing around”.

Senior figures in the education sector have told the i Labour’s plan to charge VAT on private school fees could lead to deprived children missing out on places in state grammar schools.

The Daily Mirror says 40 councils are struggling on the brink of bankruptcy due to Tory cuts.

Rail chiefs are pocketing huge bonuses ahead of nine days of walkouts by train drivers, according to the Daily Mail.

Metro leads with the stabbing deaths of two boys aged 15 and 16.

The Independent carries an investigation into the “horrific scale” of sexual assaults of patients in mental health hospitals.

The Sun says England footballer Kyle Walker has apologised to his wife Annie Kilner after he fathered a second child with model Lauryn Goodman.

And the Daily Star reports temperatures in the Scottish Highlands neared 20C on Sunday, days after the mercury sat well below freezing.