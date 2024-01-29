Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Are you ready for it? Taylor Swift kisses Travis Kelce as he heads to Super Bowl

By Press Association
Taylor Swift kisses Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Julio Cortez/AP)
Taylor Swift locked lips with boyfriend Travis Kelce after the Kansas City Chiefs tight end landed a spot in the Super Bowl.

The pop star celebrated on the field with her beau after the Chiefs triumphed over the Baltimore Ravens, defeating the team 17-10 at the MT Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

Taylor Swift speaks with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (Julio Cortez/AP)

The star planted a passionate kiss on Kelce’s lips after she rushed to his side to congratulate him.

She also gave him a warm hug and whispered in his ear in front of the gathered cameras, before Kelce was embraced by his brother, Philadelphia Eagles centre Jason Kelce.

Swift looks on while Kelce is embraced by his brother Jason (Nick Wass/AP)

The Chiefs will now face the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas at the Super Bowl on February 11.

It will be the Chiefs’ fourth trip to the Super Bowl in five years.

Fans have speculated whether Swift would be able to attend the showdown to support Kelce.

The star is due to take her Eras Tour to Japan in February, performing at the Tokyo Dome on February 10.

Taylor Swift celebrates on the field (Julio Cortez/AP)

However, with the time difference on her side and access to a private jet, supporters are hopeful she will bring her star power to the game.

If Kansas City wins, they will become the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.