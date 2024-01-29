Mother of newborn baby found dead in pub toilet urged to get medical help

Police are urging the mother of a newborn baby found dead in a pub toilet to get medical help.

The baby girl was found in the toilet of the Three Horseshoes in Oulton, Leeds, on Sunday afternoon.

Paramedics were called at around 4.45pm but the baby was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Yorkshire Police have said an investigation is ongoing and stressed their “priority is to ensure the mother’s welfare”.

The force are urging the woman to contact them or seek medical help.

Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle said: “This is a tragic incident and we are urgently appealing for the mother of the baby girl to contact us or seek medical help as she has been through an extremely traumatic ordeal and could well need treatment herself.

“If the mother is comfortable speaking to the police then she can do so by calling 101 or she can use LiveChat online to talk to us remotely at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/livechat

“If she doesn’t want to speak to the police, she can contact the Leeds Maternity Assessment Unit on 0113 3926731.

“Our inquiries into the incident remain ongoing today with NHS partners but our main priority remains the mother’s welfare and safety.”