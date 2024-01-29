X blocks searches for Taylor Swift after deepfake image spread

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Entertainment Music

X blocks searches for Taylor Swift after deepfake image spread

By Press Association
Social media platform X has blocked searches linked to Taylor Swift after fake, AI-generated explicit images of the pop star were posted to the site (Doug Peters/PA)
Social media platform X has blocked searches linked to Taylor Swift after fake, AI-generated explicit images of the pop star were posted to the site (Doug Peters/PA)

Social media platform X has blocked searches linked to Taylor Swift after fake, AI-generated explicit images of the pop star were posted to the site.

Attempted searches for “Taylor Swift” currently return no results on the platform, formerly known as Twitter, with users instead shown an automated error message.

Joe Benarroch, head of business operations at X, told the Wall Street Journal that the move was a “temporary action” and had been done “with an abundance of caution” as the site “prioritise safety on this issue”.

AI safety summit
X owner Elon Musk has been criticised since his takeover of the site for cutting back the platform’s content moderation teams (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA)

It is not clear how long the search block will remain in place.

The graphic, fake images of Swift began to appear online last week, with fans of the singer quickly mobilising to swamp the platform with real images of the star, as well as lobbying the Elon Musk-owned platform to take stronger action against the images and the accounts accused of spreading them.

In a statement released on Friday, X said posting such content was “strictly prohibited” and it had a “zero-tolerance policy” towards it.

Although the company did not mention Swift by name, it said: “Our teams are actively removing all identified images and taking appropriate actions against the accounts responsible for posting them.

“We’re closely monitoring the situation to ensure that any further violations are immediately addressed, and the content is removed. We’re committed to maintaining a safe and respectful environment for all users.”

X owner Elon Musk has been criticised since his takeover of the site for cutting back the platform’s content moderation teams, and pushing to allow more posts to remain on the site because of belief in “absolute free speech”.

Advances in artificial intelligence has made creating digitally altered and fake images easier and more accessible.

Industry experts have warned of the potential danger posed by AI-generated deepfakes and their potential to spread misinformation, particularly in a year that will see major elections in many countries, including the UK and the US.

Late last year, Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan said the Government expects to have “robust mechanisms” in place to combat such content before the next general election.

She said the Government was “concerned” about the potential impact of AI being used to create deepfakes and spread misinformation, adding that the issue was being taken “extremely seriously”.