Police pledge further arrests after six bailed over Black Country derby disorder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Police pledge further arrests after six bailed over Black Country derby disorder

By Press Association
West Midlands Police have vowed that further arrests will follow after ‘unacceptable violence’ led to the FA Cup derby between West Brom and Wolves being halted (Bradley Collyer/PA)
West Midlands Police have vowed that further arrests will follow after ‘unacceptable violence’ led to the FA Cup derby between West Brom and Wolves being halted (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Six people arrested before and during Sunday’s FA Cup derby between West Bromwich Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers have been bailed by police.

West Midlands Police vowed that further arrests will follow after “unacceptable violence” led to play being suspended for more than half an hour.

The force said four West Brom supporters and two Wolves fans were arrested, and all have since been bailed while investigations continue.

West Bromwich Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers – Emirates FA Cup – Fourth Round – The Hawthorns
Police officers on the pitch after the match was halted (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Those arrested included a 16-year-old held on suspicion of having an offensive weapon after he was stopped in a pub before the game by officers using Section 60 stop and search powers.

A 29-year-old man was arrested for affray after violence in one of the stands, while another, aged 24, was detained for violent disorder after pushing towards officers.

Officers said a 33-year-old man was “arrested for violent disorder and assaulting police officers after pushing one officer to the floor and kicking out at another”.

A 34-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence after picking up a corner flag and brandishing it as a weapon, and a sixth suspect, a man aged 58, was arrested for assaulting a police officer after “throwing punches at officers”.

Chief Inspector Tim Robinson said: “What we saw yesterday was completely unacceptable violence directed at both fans and officers, which sadly led to the suspension of the game. No football fan wants to see that.

“It’s important to stress, however, that it was very much a minority of fans involved in the trouble, and the vast majority of supporters were a credit to their clubs.

“Our policing operation was very much targeted against those who we know or suspect are involved in football violence, and our priority at all times is keeping people safe.

“A number of officers have been injured, and we have already started the process of reviewing evidence, including body-worn video and CCTV, to ensure that we identify and arrest all of those involved over the coming days and weeks.

“We’ll be working with both clubs and the FA. Those involved in the disorder can expect to receive club bans and wider football banning orders.”

Play was brought to a halt in the second half of the match at The Hawthorns, which Wolves won 2-0, after trouble flared in the stands and a number of fans encroached on the pitch.

One person is known to have been taken to hospital with head injuries.

A statement issued by the FA concerning the disorder read: “We will be investigating these serious incidents alongside the clubs and the relevant authorities, and the appropriate action will be taken.”

A statement from the home club said: “West Bromwich Albion Football Club condemns in the strongest terms the unsavoury scenes which disrupted Sunday’s Black Country derby at The Hawthorns.

“Any individual involved in the disorder will be subject to a club ban, in addition to potential criminal investigation.”