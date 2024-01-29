Son of Blanchardstown victim appears in court on violent disorder charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Son of Blanchardstown victim appears in court on violent disorder charge

By Press Association
Garda officers at the scene in Blanchardstown, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)
A man has appeared in court charged with violent disorder in relation to the death of a suspected gunman in a Christmas Eve shooting in Dublin.

Brandon Hennessy, 20, with an address at Sheephill Avenue in Corduff, appeared before Blanchardstown courthouse on Monday charged with two offences.

Hennessy is the son of Blanchardstown shooting victim Jason Hennessy Snr.

Gunmen entered Browne’s Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on December 24 and fired a number of shots, injuring Jason Hennessy Snr who later died in hospital.

Tristan Sherry, one of the suspected gunmen, was fatally assaulted at the scene.

Gardai have launched two murder investigations in response to the incident.

Blanchardstown incident
A forensic investigator at the scene (Niall Carson/PA)

Appearing in court wearing a blue and navy tracksuit, Brandon Hennessy was charged with violent disorder and using or threatening to use unlawful violence with six others in a way that would cause people to fear for their safety.

He was also charged with producing an item capable of inflicting serious injury, namely a commercial dust pan and brush with steel handles.

Garda Alan Murphy told the court that Hennessy made no reply to the charges.

A solicitor for Hennessy told the court that there had been no objection to bail, and asked that the conditions for bail not be read out in court.

In response to questions from Judge Gerard Jones, the solicitor said “his father was murdered, judge” and it was alleged that Brandon Hennessy “retaliated”.

The solicitor told the court that Hennessy was present in the restaurant along with family members at the time.

The judge agreed to the bail conditions.

Brandon Hennessy is next due to appear in court on Tuesday March 12.