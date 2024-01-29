Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City while activists protest outside

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK & World

Bullfighting resumes in Mexico City while activists protest outside

By Press Association
Six bulls died on Sunday (AP)
Six bulls died on Sunday (AP)

Bullfights have resumed in Mexico City after the country’s highest court temporarily revoked a local ruling that sided with animal rights defenders and suspended the events for more than 18 months.

The resumption of bullfights in the Plaza Mexico, the largest bullfighting arena in the world, raised fans’ expectations in the face of a lengthy legal battle between enthusiasts and opponents, who argue the practice violates animal welfare and affects people’s rights to a healthy environment.

Protests took place outside the Plaza Mexico during the fights.

The first bullfighter to enter the ring was the renowned Mexican matador Joselito Adame, with thousands of people cheering the return of “fiesta brava”, as bullfighting is also known in Spanish.

Six bulls fought on Sunday, and all were killed.

Mexico City area
The arena was full for the resumption of bullfighting (AP)

Outside, hours before the formal beginning, about 300 people gathered in front of Plaza México to protest against bullfights. Some activists yelled: “Murderers”, and: “The plaza is going to fall”, while others played drums or stood with signs reading: “Bullfighting is sadism”.

Police with riot shields stood by. The protest was mainly peaceful, although there were some moments of tension when some activists threw plastic bottles and stones.

Activist Guillermo Sanchez asked: “Why the bullfights were allowed to return when there is so much evidence of all the damage they do to a living being?”

Inside the Plaza, the mood was festive, with people eating, drinking and taking photos.

Police block a gate
Police block a gate as animal rights activists try to enter the Plaza Mexico (AP)

In May 2022, a local court ordered an end to bullfighting activities at the Plaza Mexico in response to an injunction presented by the civil organisation Justicia Justa, which defends human rights.

But the nation’s supreme court of justice revoked the suspension in December while the merits of the case are discussed.

Another civil organisation filed an appeal on Friday on animal welfare grounds in a last-ditch effort to prevent the activity from resuming, but a ruling was not expected before Sunday’s event.

Animal rights groups have been gaining ground in Mexico in recent years while bullfighting followers have suffered several setbacks.

In some states such as Sinaloa, Guerrero, Coahuila, Quintana Roo and the western city of Guadalajara, judicial measures now limit the activity.

Ranchers, businessmen and fans maintain that the ban on bullfights affects their rights and puts at risk several thousand jobs linked to the activity, which they say generates about 400 million dollars (£314 million) a year in Mexico.

The National Association of Fighting Bull Breeders in Mexico estimates that bullfighting is responsible for 80,000 direct jobs and 146,000 indirect jobs.

The association has hosted events and workshops in recent years to promote bullfights and find new, younger fans.