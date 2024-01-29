Man running length of Africa gets green light to enter Algeria after visa issues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man running length of Africa gets green light to enter Algeria after visa issues

By Press Association
Russ Cook has been given the green light to cross the border into Algeria to continue his charitable venture running the length of Africa (Russ Cook/PA)
A man running the length of Africa has been given the green light to enter Algeria to continue his gruelling challenge after facing visa issues which left his venture “hanging in the balance”.

Russ Cook, from Worthing in west Sussex, has been running the length of the continent for 283 days, covering more than 7,600 miles and raising more than £150,000 for charity.

The 26-year-old encountered complications with his visa last week at the Algerian border with Mauritania, previously saying the challenge was dependent on whether he could secure permission to cross the border with there being “no other way” for him to reach the northern tip of Africa.

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) previously said the visa issue was a matter for the issuing country and also cited safety concerns in travelling through “dangerous areas”.

However, on Sunday the UK’s Algerian embassy said Mr Cook will be granted a courtesy visa on the spot in order for him to continue his charitable mission.

Russ Cook running challenge
Russ Cook hopes to become the first person to run the length of Africa (Russ Cook/PA)

The embassy said he will be granted a “multi-entry visa” which will allow him to cross Algeria through the province of Tindouf, in a post to X, adding: “Welcome to Algeria and Good luck!”

Following the announcement, Mr Cook thanked those who offered support.

On his X platform, where he posts regular updates about his challenge, Mr Cook wrote: “Boys and girls we did it. We’re going to Algeria, and the power of social media made it happen.

“There is still over 4000km of running left to do but I’ll have a finish date for project Africa ready to announce pretty soon. Daiquiri’s on the beach in sight.

“Thank you to everyone who supported, sent messages, went through their contacts for us.”

He added that he wanted to say “a big thank you” to Labour and Conservative MPs who had “both been immensely helpful here”.

The marathoner, who is running in aid of The Running Charity, previously explained how the challenge was at risk.

“I’ve been on the road for 278 days and ran 12,000km through 13 different countries and raised over £140,000 for charity,” he said in a video posted to X last week.

“But it is all hanging in the balance, to be honest, on whether Algeria will give us permission to cross this border with Mauritania.”