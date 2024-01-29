Former Philippines leader Duterte attacks Marcos

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Former Philippines leader Duterte attacks Marcos

By Press Association
Mr Duterte made a number of claims about his successor as president (AP)
Mr Duterte made a number of claims about his successor as president (AP)

Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has attacked his successor, Ferdinand Marcos Jr, and raised the prospect of removing him from office.

The outburst brings a long-rumoured split between the two into the open.

In an expletive-laden speech in Davao, the former populist leader alleged that Mr Marcos’ legislative allies are plotting to amend the constitution to lift term limits and warned that could lead to him being ousted like his father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos.

Mr Duterte also accused Mr Marcos of being a drug addict.

The President laughed off Mr Duterte’s allegations in comments to reporters before flying to Vietnam for a visit. Mr Marcos said he would not dignify the accusations with an answer, but claimed his predecessor is using fentanyl, a powerful opioid.

In 2016, Mr Duterte said he had used fentanyl in the past to ease pain caused by injuries from a motorbike accident. His lawyer, Salvador Panelo, said that Mr Duterte stopped taking fentanyl before he became president in 2016.

Ferdinand Marcos
Mr Marcos laughed off his predecessor’s claims (Malacanang Presidential Communications Office via AP)

“I think it’s the fentanyl,” Mr Marcos said.

“Fentanyl is the strongest painkiller that you can buy. After five, six years, it has to affect him, that’s why I think this is what has happened.”

Members of the Philippines’ house of representatives have been talking about amending the constitution, and Mr Duterte claimed without offering any evidence that legislators who support Mr Marcos, including house speaker Martin Romualdez, are bribing local officials to amend the 1987 constitution to remove term limits so they can extend their grip on power.

Mr Romualdez, who is the current president’s cousin, has denied that claim, saying he wants the constitution amended only to remove restrictions on foreign investment.

Mr Marcos has said he is open to altering economic provisions of the constitution but opposes changing a provision that restricts foreign ownership of land and other critical industries like the media. Philippine presidents can serve only a single six-year term.

Opponents of opening the constitution to changes include the senate. It issued a statement last week warning its checks-and-balance role could be undermined if the house of representatives proceeded with plans to pursue amendments in a joint session rather than by separate voting in the 24-member Senate and the 316-strong House.

The commission on elections said it is indefinitely suspending all activities related to the effort to change the constitution, which requires the signed consent of about eight million registered voters nationwide. The decision temporarily derailed moves to revise the charter.

Former Philippines president
Mr Duterte even raised the prospect of removing Mr Marcos from office (AP)

The 1987 constitution, which is laden with safeguards to prevent dictatorships, came into force a year after Mr Marcos’ strongman father was ousted by an army-backed “people power” uprising amid allegations of plunder and human rights atrocities during his rule.

The speech put credence into months of rumours about a political split with Mr Duterte’s successor even though Mr Duterte’s daughter Sara is Mr Marcos’ vice president following their landslide election victory in 2022.

In recent weeks, Mr Duterte’s supporters have been angered by reports of an unannounced visit by International Criminal Court investigators last month who are probing widespread killings during an anti-drug crackdown Mr Duterte launched as president. The reported visit has not been confirmed.

Mr Duterte, who became notorious for the harsh crackdown that left thousands of mostly poor suspects dead, claimed in his speech without offering any evidence that Mr Marcos was once on a law enforcement list of suspected drug users.

“You, the military, you know this, we have a president who’s a drug addict,” Mr Duterte said to cheers from a few thousand supporters in his southern home region of Davao city.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency said Mr Marcos was never on such a list, contrary to Mr Duterte’s claim.