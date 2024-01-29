Japanese moon probe resumes work after sunlight reaches its solar panels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Japanese moon probe resumes work after sunlight reaches its solar panels

By Press Association
The lander needs sunlight to generate power (Jaxa/Takara Tomy/Sony Group Corporation/Doshisha University via AP, File)
A Japanese moon explorer is up and running after several tense days without the sunlight it needs to generate power.

Japan’s first lunar mission hit its target with a precision touchdown on January 20 – but the probe landed the wrong way up, leaving its solar panels unable to access sunlight.

With the dawn of the lunar day, it appears that the lander has power.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (Jaxa), said it successfully established communication with the probe on Sunday night, and the craft has resumed its mission, taking pictures of the moon’s surface and transmitting them to the Earth.

After a last-minute engine failure caused the Smart Lander for Investigating Moon (Slim) to make a rougher-than-planned landing, Jaxa used battery power to gather as much data as possible about the touchdown and the probe’s surroundings.

The craft was then turned off to wait for the sun to rise higher in the lunar sky in late January.

The moon's surface
The Japanese space agency posted this image of the lunar surface (Jaxa via AP)

With power, Slim has continued its work to analyse the composition of olivine rocks on the lunar surface with its multi-band spectral camera, seeking clues about the moon’s origin and evolution, the agency said.

Earlier observations suggest that the moon may have formed when the Earth hit another planet.

A black-and-white photo posted by Jaxa on social media showed the rocky lunar surface, including a rock the agency said it had named “Toy Poodle” after seeing it in initial images. The probe is analysing six rocks, all of which have been given the names of dog breeds.

Slim is expected to have enough sunlight to continue operations for several earth days, possibly until Thursday. Jaxa said it is not clear if the craft will work again after another severely cold lunar night.

The craft landed about 60 yards away from its target, in between two craters near the Shioli crater, a region covered in volcanic rock. Previous moon missions have typically aimed for flat areas at least six miles wide.

Slim carried two autonomous probes, which were released just before touchdown, recording the landing, surroundings and other lunar data.

The landing made Japan the world’s fifth country to reach the moon’s surface, after the United States, the former Soviet Union, China and India.